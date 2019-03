DGAP-Adhoc: Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group specifies earnings forecast for 2018/19: Adjusted EBIT around 19 % lower than previous year's figure

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Group specifies earnings forecast for 2018/19: Adjusted EBIT around 19 % lower than previous year's figure



20-March-2019 / 19:48 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Hornbach Group specifies earnings forecast for 2018/19:

Adjusted EBIT around 19 % lower than previous year's figure



Neustadt an der Weinstrasse, March 20, 2019.



The earnings forecast of the Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA Group for the past 2018/19 financial year (March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019), which was updated on December 10, 2018, has now been specified in greater detail by the Board of Management within the current process of preparing the consolidated financial statements. Based on initial, preliminary, and unaudited figures, the Hornbach Group's operating earnings net of non-operating items (adjusted EBIT) are now expected to amount to around Euro 135 million (2017/18: Euro 165.6 million). This corresponds to a reduction of around 19 % (last forecast: "more than 10 %"). The reduction in earnings is due in particular to personnel and material expenses, which grew disproportionately compared with sales.

Based on preliminary figures, non-operating charges on earnings at the Hornbach Group in the 2018/19 financial year are expected to rise significantly to a net total of around Euro 15 million (2017/18: Euro 4.5 million). This is mainly due to provisions for onerous contracts and IAS 36 impairments. Consolidated operating earnings (EBIT) including extraordinary non-operating earnings items are expected to fall by some 26 % to just under Euro 120 million (2017/18: Euro 161.2 million).



Note: In its Trading Statement, due to be published on schedule on March 21, 2019, the Hornbach Group will report separately and in detail on its sales performance in the past 2018/19 financial year. The Hornbach Group will publish details of its earnings performance in 2018/19 and its outlook for the 2019/20 financial year at its Annual Results Press Conference on May 27, 2019.

Contact:Axel MuellerGroup Communications and Investor Relations DirectorHORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaATel. +49 (0) 6348 602444axel.mueller@hornbach.com