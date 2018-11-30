DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO PLACE SHARES - RESULTING IN POTENTIAL INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action

08-May-2019 / 08:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Fulda, 8 May 2019 - Today, The Carlyle Group and FM-Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH ("FM GmbH"), which hold 45.5% and 25.7%, respectively, of KAP AG's share capital, informed the management board of KAP AG that they are considering a significant reduction of their shareholdings through a capital markets transaction. According to The Carlyle Group and FM GmbH, a final decision on the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including a favourable capital market environment. There can be no assurance as to if, when or under what terms the two major shareholders will place shares in KAP AG. Any sale by FM GmbH would be limited to 600,000 shares, representing 7.7% of KAP AG's share capital. At the same time, FM GmbH agrees to a 24-month lock-up (subject to customary exceptions) for its remaining shares. Any transaction, if completed, could significantly increase the free float in KAP AG.



About KAP AG

KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is to develop market-leading specialized high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy. Important notices

