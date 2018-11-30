finanzen.net
08.05.2019 08:01
DGAP-Adhoc: KAP AG: TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO PLACE SHARES - RESULTING IN POTENTIAL INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action
KAP AG: TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO PLACE SHARES - RESULTING IN POTENTIAL INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT

08-May-2019 / 08:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for release, publication or distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan

KAP AG: TWO MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS INTEND TO PLACE SHARES - RESULTING IN POTENTIAL INCREASE IN FREE FLOAT

Fulda, 8 May 2019 - Today, The Carlyle Group and FM-Verwaltungsgesellschaft mbH ("FM GmbH"), which hold 45.5% and 25.7%, respectively, of KAP AG's share capital, informed the management board of KAP AG that they are considering a significant reduction of their shareholdings through a capital markets transaction. According to The Carlyle Group and FM GmbH, a final decision on the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including a favourable capital market environment. There can be no assurance as to if, when or under what terms the two major shareholders will place shares in KAP AG. Any sale by FM GmbH would be limited to 600,000 shares, representing 7.7% of KAP AG's share capital. At the same time, FM GmbH agrees to a 24-month lock-up (subject to customary exceptions) for its remaining shares. Any transaction, if completed, could significantly increase the free float in KAP AG.

Contact
KAP AG
Nadine Kaldenbach
E: n.kaldenbach@kap.de
T: +49 661 103 716

Kirchhoff Consult AG
Michael Werneke
E: michael.werneke@kirchhoff.de
T: +49 40 609 186 34

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

 

About KAP AG
KAP AG is a mid-sized German industrial group with approximately 3,000 employees. We specialise in engineered products, flexible films, it/services, surface technologies and precision components, developing innovative industrial products and technological solutions for international companies from trade and industry. As a result of our dedicated long-term business strategy, we serve a number of attractive niche markets with sustainable growth potential. Our focus is to develop market-leading specialized high-margin industrial product lines within these segments. As a reliable partner in the context of succession planning, we also acquire attractively positioned medium-sized family companies with a view to strengthening our existing segments or developing new ones. Holders of KAP shares benefit from our company's growth trajectory and continuous dividend policy.

Important notices
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

This document may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities (the 'Securities') of KAP AG (the 'Company') in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. The Securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The Securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act. Any sale in the United States of the securities mentioned in this communication will be made solely to 'qualified institutional buyers' as defined in, and in reliance on, Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

In the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 'Order'), or (ii) are persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as 'Relevant Persons'). This document is directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

08-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 808199

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

808199  08-May-2019 CET/CEST

