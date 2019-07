DGAP-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Klöckner & Co SE: Guidance for the full year - operating income (EBITDA) burdened by general economic development



22-Jul-2019 / 16:26 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Based on preliminary figures the operating income (EBITDA) for the 2nd quarter 2019 is expected to be EUR51 million before material special effects and therefore at the lower end of the previously published guidance range.



However, against the background of a further weakening outlook for the general economic development, Klöckner & Co SE lowers its previous guidance and is expecting an EBITDA of between EUR140 and EUR160 million for the full year before material special effects.



This adjustment is mainly driven by the negative impact on demand, particularly in the European automotive and machinery sector, as well as unexpected high negative price effects in the United States.



The final results for the second quarter 2019 will be published - as planned - on July 31, 2019. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



For the definition of EBITDA and material special effects reference is made to our homepage and/or the annual report 2018. 22-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de