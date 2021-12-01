  • Suche
01.12.2021 04:06

DGAP-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer

01-Dec-2021 / 04:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LEG Immobilien SE: Conclusion of purchase agreements regarding shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and a tender commitment in case of a public offer

- LEG subsidiary and Israeli investors conclude agreements regarding the acquisition of 24.1% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V., in the aggregate

- LEG subsidiary and Adler Real Estate AG conclude agreement on purchase of 6.8% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. and tender commitment in case of a public offer regarding 63.0% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V.


Today, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH, a subsidiary of LEG Immobilien SE, with the approval of the boards of LEG Immobilien SE, has entered into agreements regarding the purchase of in total 24.1% of the shares in Brack Capital Properties N.V. (BCP), a real estate company listed in Tel Aviv, with several investors, mostly institutional minorities led by Brosh Capital Partners. The agreement is subject to merger clearance.

Today, LEG Grundstücksverwaltung GmbH and Adler Real Estate AG have, with the approval of the relevant boards, entered into an agreement regarding the purchase of 6.8% of the shares in BCP) and a tender commitment in case of a public offer for BCP by LEG regarding 63.0% of the shares in BCP. The tender commitment expires after nine months, starting January 1, 2022, whereas Adler is obliged to not otherwise dispose of the relevant shares.

The total purchase price for the 30.9% stake in BCP amounts to EUR 328 million, corresponding to a discount of 4% on NAV (net asset value) as of September 30, 2021.

Notifying person:

Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Important notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and neither constitutes an invitation to sell nor an offer to purchase securities.
To the extent any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of LEG Immobilien and the persons acting jointly with LEG Immobilien. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, which LEG Immobilien and the persons acting jointly with LEG Immobilien have made to the best of their knowledge, but which they do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by LEG Immobilien or the persons acting jointly with LEG Immobilien. These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Hans-Böckler-Straße 38
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
Fax: +49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
E-mail: ir@leg-se.com
Internet: www.leg-se.com
ISIN: DE000LEG1110
WKN: LEG111
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1253140

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1253140  01-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253140&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

