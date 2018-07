DGAP-Adhoc: LPKF expects positive half-year result and adjusts guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: LPKF Laser & Electronics Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Change in Forecast

LPKF expects positive half-year result and adjusts guidance



31-Jul-2018 / 17:37 CET/CEST

Garbsen, 31 July 2018 - According to preliminary figures, LPKF Laser & Electronics AG achieved a positive EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 2.3 million in the first half-year. In the second quarter of 2018, EBIT rose from EUR - 2.9 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 4.6 million. Earnings were impacted by restructuring costs of approximately EUR 1.3 million.



Revenues in the first half of the year were EUR 58.4 million, 30 % higher than in the same period last year (EUR 44.8 million). In the second quarter it reached EUR 38.7 million after EUR 20.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The increase in sales includes purchased components worth approx. EUR 5.0 million, which were resold to customers with small surcharges.



Due to higher than expected component sales, the Management Board is raising its sales forecast for 2018, while the EBIT forecast remains unchanged.



For 2018, assuming stable development of the global economy, the Management Board expects consolidated sales of between EUR 110 million and EUR 115 million (previously: EUR 103 million and EUR 108 million) and a return on capital employed (ROCE) of between 2 and

7 %. An EBIT margin of up to 6 % is still expected.



LPKF aims to achieve a ROCE of between 10 and 15 % by 2020.



Final figures will be published with the full half-yearly financial report on August 15.



LPKF Laser & Electronics AG shares are listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).



Explanation of key figures

EBIT: Earnings before interest and taxes

Book-to-bill ratio: Incoming orders / revenue

EBIT margin: Earnings before interest and taxes / sales x 100

ROCE: Earnings before interest and taxes / (Intangible assets + Property, plant and equipment + Inventories + Trade accounts receivable - Trade accounts payable - Advance payments received)



Contact:

