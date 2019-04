DGAP-Adhoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK AG: Sale of gentleman's fashion chain WORMLAND and adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier AG: LUDWIG BECK AG: Sale of gentleman's fashion chain WORMLAND and adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2019



15-Apr-2019 / 17:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





AD-HOC NOTIFICATION pursuant to section 17 MAR (Market Abuse Regulation)

LUDWIG BECK am Rathauseck - Textilhaus Feldmeier AG

- Securities Identification Number 519 990 -



LUDWIG BECK AG: Sale of gentleman's fashion chain WORMLAND and adjustment of forecast for fiscal year 2019



Munich, April 15, 2019: The sale process initiated by LUDWIG BECK AG on January 31, 2019 to sell the 100% interest held by LUDWIG BECK Unternehmensverwaltungs GmbH in Theo Wormland GmbH & Co. KG ("WORMLAND") led to the conclusion of a corresponding purchase agreement today. The buyer is WL Erwerbs GmbH, which is held by a team of WORMLAND managers. The seller will transfer the company free from bank liabilities and making an additional payment of approx. EUR 7.5m on-top. At the same time, the buyer agreed to provide an equity injection of approx. EUR 0.5m.

The sale of WORMLAND changes LUDWIG BECK's forecast for the 2019 fiscal year. The closing date of the purchase agreement is planned for April 30, 2019, 24:00 hours. For 2019, LUDWIG BECK now expects revenue at Group level between EUR 114m and EUR 119m (previously: between EUR 165m and EUR 170m) and EBT (earnings before taxes) between EUR -12 m and EUR -13m (previously: between EUR 1.5m and EUR 2.5m). On the level of the single-entity financial statements, LUDWIG BECK now expects a net loss for the year 2019 amounting to EUR -10m to EUR -11m. As the 2019 profit available for distribution of LUDWIG BECK AG is therefore now expected to be EUR 0, a dividend for the 2019 fiscal year can no longer be expected.

Ludwig Beck am Rathauseck-Textilhaus Feldmeier Aktiengesellschaft, Marienplatz 11, 80331 Munich

ISIN DE0005199905



Investor Relations contact:

esVedra consulting GmbH

Metis Tarta

t: +49 89 206021-210

f: +49 89 206021-610

mt@esvedragroup.com



Group Accounting contact:

LUDWIG BECK AG

Jens Schott

t: +49 89 23691-798

f: +49 89 23691-600

jens.schott@ludwigbeck.de