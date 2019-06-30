finanzen.net
23.08.2019 08:16
DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
MBB SE grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition

23-Aug-2019 / 08:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR

MBB SE grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition

Berlin, 23 August 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium sized family business, increased its revenues by 4.6% to EUR251.4 million in the first half of 2019. At EUR24.2 million and a margin of 9.6%, EBITDA was lower than in the same period of the previous year, which is attributable in particular to the lower profitability of the subsidiaries with automotive exposure. Net cash of the MBB group amounted to EUR217.4 million, of which EUR200.5 million was attributable to the holding MBB SE.

The development of the subsidiary DTS was particularly positive in the first half of the year. Compared to the previous year, the IT-security provider grew by 21.9% to EUR30.6 million and was able to increase its EBITDA margin to 14.7%. In the Industrial Production segment, revenues grew by 5.1% to EUR55.3 million and the EBITDA margin rebound to 7.7% after challenging raw material price developments. In the Technical Applications segment, Aumann in particular felt the effects of the slowdown in the automotive market during the first half of the year. Segment revenues increased slightly to EUR165.8 million, but EBITDA fell by 18.0% to EUR16.3 million.

After the successful acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk, a leading pipeline and plant construction specialist for gas and electricity grids, MBB now expects group revenues of EUR530 million and an EBITDA margin of 9 to 11% for the current fiscal year. This forecast takes into account the first-time consolidation of Friedrich Vorwerk as of 1 August 2019 and Aumann's recent forecast adjustment. The new forecast is subject to increased uncertainty due to the not yet finalised interim financial statements by Friedrich Vorwerk and Aumann's forecast range. Currently, MBB's 3,000 employees generate annualised revenues of more than EUR600 million.

MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Straße 34
10719 Berlin
Tel +49 30 844 15 330
Fax +49 30 844 15 333
request@mbb.com
www.mbb.com

Executive Management
Dr Christof Nesemeier (CEO)
Dr Constantin Mang
Klaus Seidel

Chairman of the Board
Gert-Maria Freimuth

Court of Registration
Berlin-Charlottenburg Local Court, registration number: HRB 165458

23-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
10719 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 844 15 330
Fax: +49 (0) 30 844 15 333
E-mail: anfrage@mbb.com
Internet: www.mbb.com
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4
WKN: A0ETBQ
Indices: PXAP
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 862227

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

862227  23-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=862227&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

08:16 Uhr
