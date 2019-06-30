DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

MBB SE grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition



23-Aug-2019 / 08:16 CET/CEST

MBB SE grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition

Berlin, 23 August 2019 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium sized family business, increased its revenues by 4.6% to EUR251.4 million in the first half of 2019. At EUR24.2 million and a margin of 9.6%, EBITDA was lower than in the same period of the previous year, which is attributable in particular to the lower profitability of the subsidiaries with automotive exposure. Net cash of the MBB group amounted to EUR217.4 million, of which EUR200.5 million was attributable to the holding MBB SE.

The development of the subsidiary DTS was particularly positive in the first half of the year. Compared to the previous year, the IT-security provider grew by 21.9% to EUR30.6 million and was able to increase its EBITDA margin to 14.7%. In the Industrial Production segment, revenues grew by 5.1% to EUR55.3 million and the EBITDA margin rebound to 7.7% after challenging raw material price developments. In the Technical Applications segment, Aumann in particular felt the effects of the slowdown in the automotive market during the first half of the year. Segment revenues increased slightly to EUR165.8 million, but EBITDA fell by 18.0% to EUR16.3 million.

After the successful acquisition of Friedrich Vorwerk, a leading pipeline and plant construction specialist for gas and electricity grids, MBB now expects group revenues of EUR530 million and an EBITDA margin of 9 to 11% for the current fiscal year. This forecast takes into account the first-time consolidation of Friedrich Vorwerk as of 1 August 2019 and Aumann's recent forecast adjustment. The new forecast is subject to increased uncertainty due to the not yet finalised interim financial statements by Friedrich Vorwerk and Aumann's forecast range. Currently, MBB's 3,000 employees generate annualised revenues of more than EUR600 million.

