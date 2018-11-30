finanzen.net
23.04.2019 13:23
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG grows stronger than expected in first quarter and raises forecasts for financial year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Medios AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Medios AG grows stronger than expected in first quarter and raises forecasts for financial year 2019

23-Apr-2019 / 13:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Medios AG grows stronger than expected in first quarter and raises forecasts for financial year 2019

Berlin, 23 April 2019 - Medios AG ('Medios') is raising its forecasts for the financial year 2019. The Management Board now expects group sales of EUR 430 to 440 million, group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, of EUR 16.5 to 17.5 million and group earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, of EUR 14.5 to 15.5 million. Previously, the Management Board had expected group sales of EUR 400 to 410 million, adjusted EBITDA* of EUR 16 to 17 million, and adjusted EBT* of EUR 14 to 15 million.

The reason for the raised forecast is the increase in sales and earnings in the first fiscal quarter of 2019, which was more pronounced than the Management Board had expected. According to IFRS, group sales for the period from January to March 2019 increased by 56 per cent year-on-year to EUR 107.0 million (previous year EUR 68.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA* rose by 38 per cent to EUR 3.6 million (previous year EUR 2.6 million). Adjusted EBT* climbed by 33 per cent to EUR 3.2 million (previous year EUR 2.4 million).

As far as currently foreseeable, the guidance takes into account both the effects of the planned 'Act for more Drug Safety' on the business development of Medios as well as additional investments in the Drug Safety business unit and the establishment of the 'Medios Apotheke' brand. The new earnings forecasts also include additional investments in the digitalization, amongst others the significant increase in the headcount of the Medios Digital subsidiary.

Matthias Gärtner, CFO Medios AG

Contact
Medios AG, Friedrichstraße 113a, 10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 232 5668 0; Fax: +49 30 232 5668 01
E-Mail: ir@medios.ag; www.medios.ag

-------------------

* EBITDA and EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options of EUR 0.6 million (non-cash). EBT are also adjusted for extraordinary expenses for amortization of EUR 0.2 million (non-cash) on the customer base following the acquisition of operating units of BerlinApotheke Schneider & Oleski oHG.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Medios AG
Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients and GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. It is Medios' aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.

Medios AG is Germany's first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The share (WKN: A1MMCC, ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) is listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard).

Disclaimer
This release is a mandatory announcement pursuant to Art. 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The assessments contained therein are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements/No duty to update
This notification contains forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Future results may significantly deviate from currently expected results, specifically due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in business, economic, and competitive circumstances, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties about legal disputes or investigations, and the availability of financial resources. Medios AG assumes no responsibility whatsoever for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this notification.

Other
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. It may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement could be unlawful. This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the purchase or sale of securities described in this announcement.

23-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Medios AG
Friedrichstraße 113a
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 232 566 - 800
Fax: +49 30 232 566 - 801
E-mail: ir@medios.ag
Internet: www.medios.ag
ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8
WKN: A1MMCC
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
EQS News ID: 802335

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

802335  23-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=802335&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Nachrichten zu Medios AG

13:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Medios AG wächst im ersten Quartal stärker als erwartet und erhöht die Prognosen für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 (EQS Group)
19.04.19
Medios: So schnitt der Konzern im vergangenen Quartal ab (finanzen.net)
18.04.19
DGAP-DD: Medios AG deutsch (EQS Group)
18.04.19
DGAP-PVR: Medios AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
18.04.19
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG (EQS Group)
18.04.19
DGAP-News: Medios AG veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2018 (EQS Group)
16.04.19
DGAP-AFR: Medios AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
26.03.19
Medios: Neues Standbein (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

