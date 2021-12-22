  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
07.01.2022 07:55

DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG Reports Preliminary 2021 Monjuvi U.S. Sales and Provides 2022 Financial Guidance

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Forecast
MorphoSys AG Reports Preliminary 2021 Monjuvi U.S. Sales and Provides 2022 Financial Guidance

07-Jan-2022 / 07:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of an inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Planegg/Munich, Germany, January 07, 2022

Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG Reports Preliminary 2021 Monjuvi U.S. Sales and Provides 2022 Financial Guidance

 

- Preliminary 2021 Monjuvi U.S. net product sales of US$ 79.1 million ( 66.9 million)

- Anticipated 2022 Monjuvi U.S. net product sales in the range of US$ 110 to 135 million

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) today reports preliminary Monjuvi(R) U.S. net product sales for the full year of 2021 and provides financial guidance for 2022.

Preliminary Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) U.S. net product sales are US$ 23.6 million ( 20.5 million) for the fourth quarter and US$ 79.1 million ( 66.9 million) for the full year of 2021. Fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be published on March 16, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance:

Amounts in million 2022 Financial Guidance 2022 Guidance Insights
Monjuvi U.S. Net Product Sales US$ 110m to 135m 100% of Monjuvi U.S. product sales are recorded on MorphoSys' income statement and related profit/loss is split 50/50 between MorphoSys and Incyte.
Gross Margin for Monjuvi U.S. Net Product Sales 75% to 80% 100% of Monjuvi U.S. product cost of sales is recorded on MorphoSys' income statement and related profit/loss is split 50/50 between MorphoSys and Incyte.
R&D expenses 300m to 325m 2022 growth over 2021 will be driven primarily by investment in ongoing pivotal phase-3 studies, excluding transaction/restructuring/other charges related to Constellation acquisition recorded in 2021.
SG&A expenses 155m to 170m 51% to 56% of mid-point of SG&A expenses represents Monjuvi U.S. selling costs of which 100% are recorded in MorphoSys' income statement. Incyte reimburses MorphoSys for half of these selling expenses.
For 2022, we anticipate a year-over-year decline in SG&A, excluding transaction/restructuring/other charges related to Constellation acquisition recorded in 2021.
 

Additional information related to 2022 Financial Guidance:

- Tremfya royalties will continue to be recorded as revenue without any cost of sales in MorphoSys' income statement. These royalties, however, will not contribute any cash to MorphoSys as 100% of the royalties will be passed on to Royalty Pharma.

- MorphoSys anticipates receiving royalties for Minjuvi(R) sales outside of the U.S. Guidance for these royalties is not being provided as MorphoSys does not receive any sales forecasts from its partner Incyte.

- MorphoSys does not anticipate any significant cash-accretive revenues from the achievement of milestones in 2022. Milestones for otilimab are passed on to Royalty Pharma. Milestones from all other programs remain with MorphoSys at 100%.

- MorphoSys anticipates sales of commercial and clinical supply of tafasitamab outside of the U.S. to its partner Incyte. Revenue from this supply is recorded in the "Licenses, milestones and other" category in MorphoSys' income statement. These sales result in a zero gross profit/margin. As such, MorphoSys does not provide guidance for these sales.

- While R&D expense is anticipated to grow year-over-year due to investments in three pivotal studies, the growth is partially being offset by the consolidation of research/discovery activities.

- SG&A expense guidance range reflects savings from synergies following the acquisition of Constellation and streamlined commercialization efforts.

- Anticipated foreign exchange (USD/EUR) to impact operating expenses (R&D and SG&A) negatively by approximately 3%.

***

END OF AD HOC RELEASE

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:


About Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab)
Tafasitamab is a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody. In 2010, MorphoSys licensed exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb(R) engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP).
In the United States, Monjuvi(R) (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT). This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

In Europe, Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) received conditional approval, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Tafasitamab is being clinically investigated as a therapeutic option in B-cell malignancies in several ongoing combination trials.

Minjuvi(R) and Monjuvi(R) are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG. Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi(R) in the U.S., and marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi(R) in the EU.

XmAb(R) is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.


About MorphoSys:
At MorphoSys, we are driven by our mission to give more life for people with cancer. As a global biopharmaceutical company, we use cutting edge science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. MorphoSys is headquartered in Planegg, Germany, and has its U.S. footprint anchored in Boston, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit us at www.morphosys.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which might cause the actual results, financial condition and liquidity, performance or achievements of MorphoSys, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions and liquidity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if MorphoSys' results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Among the factors that may result in differences are that MorphoSys' expectations may be incorrect, the inherent uncertainties associated with competitive developments, clinical trial and product development activities and regulatory approval requirements, MorphoSys' reliance on collaborations with third parties, estimating the commercial potential of its development programs and other risks indicated in the risk factors included in MorphoSys' Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. MorphoSys expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (0)89 / 899 27 179
julia.neugebauer@morphosys.com

Myles Clouston
Senior Director Investor Relations
Tel: +1 857-772-0240
myles.clouston@morphosys.com

07-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 899 27-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 899 27-222
E-mail: investors@morphosys.com
Internet: www.morphosys.com
ISIN: DE0006632003
WKN: 663200
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 1265864

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1265864  07-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1265864&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu MorphoSys

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
07:59 Uhr
DGAP-News: MorphoSys gibt vorläufigen Monjuvi-Umsatz für 2021 bekannt und veröffentlicht Finanzprognose für 2022 (EQS Group)
07:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: MorphoSys AG gibt vorläufigen Monjuvi-Umsatz für 2021 bekannt und veröffentlicht Finanzprognose für 2022 (EQS Group)
04.01.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Morphosys auf 40 Euro - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
MorphoSys-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
23.12.21
Hot Stocks heute: Positive Newslage bei MorphoSys und Wunschaktie Pinduoduo (finanzen.net)
23.12.21
DGAP-PVR: MorphoSys AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
22.12.21
Rally bei MorphoSys-Aktie nach Aussagen von Finanzvorstand Lee (dpa-afx)
22.12.21
DAX & Co: Weitere Anschlussgewinne - Delivery Hero, Morphosys und Airbus im Fokus (Der Aktionär)
22.12.21
Morphosys-Aktie: Guter Bonus über dem 2013er-Tief (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr MorphoSys News
RSS Feed
MorphoSys zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu MorphoSys

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
05.01.2022MorphoSys BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
04.01.2022MorphoSys NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.2021MorphoSys HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.11.2021MorphoSys OverweightMorgan Stanley
11.11.2021MorphoSys NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
05.01.2022MorphoSys BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.11.2021MorphoSys OverweightMorgan Stanley
11.11.2021MorphoSys BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.10.2021MorphoSys BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17.09.2021MorphoSys OverweightMorgan Stanley
04.01.2022MorphoSys NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.11.2021MorphoSys HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.11.2021MorphoSys NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.11.2021MorphoSys NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.11.2021MorphoSys Equal WeightBarclays Capital
16.08.2019MorphoSys ReduceHSBC
25.06.2019MorphoSys UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
24.06.2019MorphoSys UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
17.05.2019MorphoSys UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
14.03.2019MorphoSys UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für MorphoSys nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene MorphoSys News

22.12.21Rally bei MorphoSys-Aktie nach Aussagen von Finanzvorstand Lee
13.12.21MorphoSys-Aktie fällt zurück: Neue Daten untermauern MorphoSys' Hoffnung auf neues Krebsmedikament
07.12.21Hot Stocks heute: Wasserstoff - Enapter bekommt Geld und MorphoSys läuft an
23.12.21Hot Stocks heute: Positive Newslage bei MorphoSys und Wunschaktie Pinduoduo
04.01.22ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Morphosys auf 40 Euro - 'Neutral'
14.12.21Morphosys: Das war wichtig
07.12.21Morphosys-Aktie: Antizyklische Bonus-Chance
22.12.21Der Morgen kompakt: heute mit Corona-Beschlüsse. Bayer. Beiersdorf. Thyssenkrupp und Morphosys
06.12.21DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG deutsch
22.12.21Morphosys: Kurssprung - das erwartet der Finanzvorstand
Weitere MorphoSys News
Werbung

Trading-News

Ist der Euro ein sicherer Hafen?
General Motors punktet bei Walmart und Fedex
Vontobel: Noch bis 10.01.2022: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Brent Crude Oil bestätigt Bull-Case-Szenario eindrucksvoll!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang und neue Fonds
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur MorphoSys-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

MorphoSys Peer Group News

07:40 UhrUSA: Chinese gesteht Industriespionage gegen Monsanto
07:00 UhrExscientia and Sanofi establish strategic research collaboration to develop AI-driven pipeline of precision-engineered medicines
07:00 UhrExscientia and Sanofi establish strategic research collaboration to develop AI-driven pipeline of precision-engineered medicines
06:34 Uhr10 für 2022: Was die Börsen im neuen Jahr beeinflussen dürfte
00:32 UhrMonsanto pleads guilty to pesticide-related crimes in Hawaii
06.01.22Pfizer (PFE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
06.01.22Real World Evidence Shows Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Durable Protection Against Breakthrough Infection. Hospitalization. and Intensive Care Unit Admission in the United States
06.01.22Real World Evidence Shows Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Durable Protection Against Breakthrough Infection. Hospitalization. and Intensive Care Unit Admission in the United States
06.01.22AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 40TH ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
06.01.22Amgen vereinbart Zusammenarbeit mit Generate Biomedicines - Aktie etwas fester

News von

Die Wette gegen Tesla  und eine 9-Prozent-Dividenden-Idee
Inflation vernichtet Zinsgewinne aus 16 Jahren  das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
Diese Steuererhöhung ist eine Ohrfeige für alle, die noch vom Eigenheim träumen
Die klügere Alternative zur Wärmepumpe
Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start

News von

DAX deutlich im Minus - Fed-Signale zur Geldpolitik verderben Anlegern die Laune
Daimler, Allianz und RWE: Drei deutsche Top-Kauftipps von Julius Bär für 2022
DAX-Chartanalyse: Potenzial vorerst ausgeschöpft
Zwei Entscheidungen des Bundesfinanzhofs: Keine Steuerpause für Erben
Deutsche Telekom, Flatex & Co.: Die sechs deutschen Top-Aktientipps von Jefferies für 2022

Heute im Fokus

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- Deutsche Bank hält an Jahreszielen fest -- STMicro steigert Umsatz stärker als erwartet -- CES-Auto von BMW wechselt die Farbe

Samsung erwartet kräftige Zuwächse. T-Mobile US mit starkem Kundenzuwachs knapp unter Markterwartung. Umfrage: Darum ist Meta Platforms das schlechteste Unternehmen 2021. iPhone-Produktion zieht im ersten Quartal vermutlich wieder an. Handelskette Globus will Netz aus Tesla-Ladestationen ausbauen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen