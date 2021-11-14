DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric announces the full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, increasing the gross proceeds of the public offering in the United States to USD 75.9 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): IPO/Capital Increase

Mynaric announces the full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, increasing the gross proceeds of the public offering in the United States to USD 75.9 million



- Mynaric AG (Nasdaq: MYNA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y) announces that, in connection with its public offering of American Depositary Shares ("") and its listing on NASDAQ, the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares has been fully exercised and the Management Board of Mynaric has resolved on November 14, 2021, with consent of the Supervisory Board on the same day, upon the issuance of 150,000 new shares (corresponds to 600,000 ADSs based on a ratio of 1:4) based on the authorization as resolved by the shareholders' meeting held on May 14, 2021.

The number of new shares equals the number of ADSs (ratio 1:4) that have been over-allotted in the public offering. Based on the public offering price of USD 16.50 per ADS this will result in additional gross proceeds of USD 9.9 million and total gross proceeds of the public offering of USD 75.9 million. As a result, the total number of new shares issued and placed by Mynaric in connection with its public offering amounts to 1,150,000 new shares. The total number of shares of Mynaric following the execution of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares thus increases to 5,242,948.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on November 10, 2021.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

