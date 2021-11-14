  • Suche
14.11.2021 20:33

DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric announces the full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, increasing the gross proceeds of the public offering in the United States to USD 75.9 million

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Mynaric AG / Key word(s): IPO/Capital Increase
Mynaric announces the full exercise of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, increasing the gross proceeds of the public offering in the United States to USD 75.9 million

14-Nov-2021 / 20:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gilching, November 14, 2021 - Mynaric AG (Nasdaq: MYNA; Frankfurt Stock Exchange: M0Y) announces that, in connection with its public offering of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and its listing on NASDAQ, the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares has been fully exercised and the Management Board of Mynaric has resolved on November 14, 2021, with consent of the Supervisory Board on the same day, upon the issuance of 150,000 new shares (corresponds to 600,000 ADSs based on a ratio of 1:4) based on the authorization as resolved by the shareholders' meeting held on May 14, 2021.

The number of new shares equals the number of ADSs (ratio 1:4) that have been over-allotted in the public offering. Based on the public offering price of USD 16.50 per ADS this will result in additional gross proceeds of USD 9.9 million and total gross proceeds of the public offering of USD 75.9 million. As a result, the total number of new shares issued and placed by Mynaric in connection with its public offering amounts to 1,150,000 new shares. The total number of shares of Mynaric following the execution of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares thus increases to 5,242,948.

A registration statement relating to the ADSs being sold in this offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on November 10, 2021.

- End of the ad hoc release -

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com, or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, N.Y. 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com.

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities law of any such state or jurisdiction.

This communication and the information contained herein is made solely for information purposes only and does not constitute or form part of a prospectus or any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of Mynaric, in any jurisdiction. Neither this communication, nor any part of it, nor the fact of its distribution, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contractual commitment or investment decision in relation to the securities of Mynaric, in any jurisdiction, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding any such securities.

The placement of the securities mentioned in this communication is directed only at persons in member states of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") who are "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation EU 2017/1129 ("Prospectus Regulation") ("Qualified Investors"). Any person in the EEA who acquires the securities in any offer (an "Investor") or to whom any offer of the securities is made will be deemed to have represented and agreed that it is a Qualified Investor.

In the United Kingdom, this communication is only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of the Prospectus Regulation as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons in the United Kingdom and will only be engaged with such persons. Any person in the United Kingdom who is not a Relevant Person should not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements concerning future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Mynaric's securities. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "should," "target," "would" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include comments regarding completion of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the information available to, and the expectations and assumptions deemed reasonable by Mynaric at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Mynaric. Factors that may result in differences include those risks disclosed in the risk factors included in Mynaric's Registration Statement on Form F-1 and other filings with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Mynaric expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Mynaric's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

14-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1248871

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1248871  14-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric gibt vollständige Ausnutzung der Greenshoe Option bekannt, was die Bruttoemissionserlöse des öffentlichen Angebots in den USA auf USD 75,9 Millionen erhöht
