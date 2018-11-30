DGAP-Adhoc: NANOGATE SE: Nanogate enhances its engineering expertise through strategic partnership with ERBIWA and plans investment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nanogate SE / Key word(s): Investment

NANOGATE SE: Nanogate enhances its engineering expertise through strategic partnership with ERBIWA and plans investment



09-May-2019 / 19:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement in accordance with Article 17 (1) of Directive (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Directive)

Nanogate enhances its engineering expertise through strategic partnership with ERBIWA and plans investment



Göttelborn, Germany, May 9, 2019. Nanogate SE, a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces, is strengthening its engineering know-how and expanding its portfolio thanks to a strategic collaboration with ERBIWA. The company specializes in developing complex plastic components and sophisticated manufacturing processes. Through this strategic partnership, Nanogate is enhancing its technology portfolio with additional applications, for instance, in the integration of stainless steel, carbon fiber or natural materials in plastics. As part of the strategic collaboration, Nanogate is initially planning to acquire 50 percent of the shares of the ERBIWA group.

The ERBIWA group, which is headquartered in Lindenberg, Germany, was founded in 2005. Its customers include top players from the mobility segment and other industries. Alongside the engineering of components, ERBIWA also develops, constructs and procures important production resources and tools. It also manufactures small batches, prototypes and special parts for mass production. In addition to its headquarters, the company also has a production site in China, which focuses on the manufacture of high-quality production instruments. In 2018, the company generated sales of more than EUR 15 million and an attractive rate of return.

Nanogate and ERBIWA have been working together in an operational capacity since 2017. Nanogate plans to first acquire a stake of 50 percent, which is intended to eventually be expanded; closing is subject to the successful implementation of a number of conditions. As part of the transaction, the current owner of ERBIWA intends to receive shares in Nanogate in addition to a cash consideration. For this purpose, a capital increase in kind may be carried out, which would be in the lower single-digit percentage range of the current share capital. ERBIWA will initially be included in the consolidated financial statements of Nanogate SE at-equity. As contractually agreed, additional details of the agreement will not be disclosed.

As part of the strategic partnership, ERBIWA will be expanded to become an engineering center in Europe for the development of production processes and plastics technologies for the Group. The Group's existing engineering expertise will be concentrated at ERBIWA, with other sites focusing on component manufacturing and surface enhancement.

End of the ad hoc announcement

NB:

Further information can be found in the press release also published today.

Nanogate SE

Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global technology company for design-oriented, multifunctional components and surfaces. The Group employs around 1,700 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive). The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche and Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group focuses on attractive applications, primarily for the mobility, aviation, home appliances, interior, leisure, and medical sectors - its target industries. As a systems provider, Nanogate broadly covers the value chain: design and engineering, materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets and the development of new applications, particularly for the strategic areas of glass-like (N-Glaze) and metallized surfaces (N-Metals).



Contact

Christian Dose

Finanzpresse und Investoren

WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH

Tel. +49 69 57 70 300 21

nanogate@wmp-ag.de



Juliane Wernet

Nanogate SE

Zum Schacht 3

66287 Göttelborn

Tel. +49 6825 9591 223

juliane.wernet@nanogate.com

www.nanogate.com

twitter.com/nanogate_se

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate SE (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.