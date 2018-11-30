finanzen.net
03.07.2019
DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA and FEV Europe GmbH sign partnership agreement

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA and FEV Europe GmbH sign partnership agreement

NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA today signed a joint partner agreement with FEV Europe GmbH. The subject of the contract is a strategic and technical cooperation between the two companies.
  
NorCom's DaSense technology analyzes large volumes of data and manages complex, heterogeneous, semi-structured and highly proprietary data with a focus on the automotive industry. The integration of DaSense technology into the product portfolio of partner companies is an important basis for the worldwide distribution and use of the software. The acquisition of automotive suppliers as a partner is therefore a central strategic goal of NorCom. FEV is the second company that NorCom was able to win for such cooperation.
  
The FEV Group, headquartered in Aachen, Germany, is an internationally recognized service provider in vehicle development. The FEV Group employs over 6200 highly qualified specialists in customer-oriented development centers at more than 40 locations on four continents. The DaSense technology is integrated into the product portfolio of "FEV Software and Testing Solutions". In this area, FEV offers the production of state-of-the-art test facilities and measurement technology as well as software solutions that contribute to more efficient development and transfer significant work steps from the road to the test bench or even to the simulation.
  
Today's partnership unlocks valuable synergies in the increasingly important field of big data technologies and strengthens FEV's software product portfolio. DaSense contributes significantly to gaining expertise in industry-specific applications and enables new dimensions in global project business.

 
The operational cooperation of the companies starts with the conclusion of the contract.
 
Contact:
NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Julia Keck
IR
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Phone: 089-93948-0
E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
