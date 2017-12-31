24.04.2018 18:00
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2018

24-Apr-2018 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key word I: Change in forecast guidance

Munich, April 24, 2018

OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2018

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG decided today to adjust the forecast for fiscal year 2018 (continuing operations). The reasons for this are the uncertain macroeconomic conditions, particularly the weakness of the US Dollar against the euro, and the slower business development in the first half of fiscal year 2018. Based on current exchange rates, a comparable revenue increase of 3.0-5.0 percent (previously: 5.5-7.5 percent) and adjusted EBITDA of ~ EUR640 million (previously: ~ EUR700 million) are now forecast. Furthermore, OSRAM expects earnings per share (diluted) of EUR1.90-EUR2.10 (previously: EUR2.40-EUR2.60) and a negative free cash flow of EUR50 million to EUR150 million (unchanged) for fiscal year 2018.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, based on preliminary results, OSRAM achieved revenue of EUR1.01 billion in its continuing operations (growth of 1.8 percent on a comparable basis), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.1 percent, and earnings per share (diluted) of EUR0.46. As expected, negative free cash flow amounted to EUR132 million owing to planned capital expenditure in the Opto Semiconductors business unit.

The 'OSRAM future concept' agreed upon with the employee representatives in summer 2017 is entering the next phase as planned. This future concept is designed to facilitate the orderly transformation of the employment structure at the German locations and in non-production functions. This should safeguard the company's competitiveness and profitability over the long term. The Managing Board will now enter into further talks with the employee representatives on implementation of the necessary measures. According to preliminary estimates, these measures may result in an extraordinary expense before tax of EUR60-70 million. It is not currently possible to predict precisely how long the negotiations with the employee representatives will take. The adjusted outlook for earnings per share (diluted) for the current fiscal year 2018 therefore does not reflect this extraordinary expense.

OSRAM will publish its preliminary results for the second quarter on May 3, 2018 and the final results for both the second quarter and the first half of fiscal year 2018 on May 8, 2018.

This notification contains particular forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of the Managing Board of OSRAM. These are subject to various known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Should any of these risks, uncertainties, or other factors materialize, actual results, the financial position, performance, or development of OSRAM may vary materially from the estimates included in this notification. OSRAM assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of future events or developments. Explanations and a reconciliation to the financial indicators used can be found in the 2017 Annual Report of OSRAM Licht AG, available at Link, in particular in section A.2.6.

Person making the notification and point of contact:

Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations
OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Strasse 6
80807 Munich, Germany
Tel: +49 (0)89 6213 3030img
mailto:a.spitzauer@osram.com

www.osram.com


Contact:
Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations

OSRAM Licht AG
Investor Relations
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München, Deutschland
Tel. +49 89 6213-3030img
mailto:a.spitzauer@osram.com
www.osram.com

24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OSRAM Licht AG
Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6
80807 München
Germany
Phone: +49 89 6213-0
Fax: +49 89 6213-3629
E-mail: ir@osram.com
Internet: www.osram-group.com
ISIN: DE000LED4000
WKN: LED400
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

678553  24-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=678553&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu OSRAM AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM passt Ausblick für das Geschäftsjahr 2018 an (EQS Group)
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2018 (EQS Group)
21.04.18
Osram: Die Zukunft des Lichts (Der Aktionär)
17.04.18
DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
17.04.18
DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
13.04.18
Osram adds to Oslon Black infrared LED family for automotive applications, boosting pulsed current to 5A for improved road safety (Semiconductor Today)
13.04.18
OSRAM-Aktien gefragt - Berenberg bleibt optimistisch (dpa-afx)
09.04.18
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Osram auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr OSRAM News
RSS Feed
OSRAM zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu OSRAM AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.04.2018OSRAM buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
13.04.2018OSRAM buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.04.2018OSRAM buyUBS AG
09.04.2018OSRAM buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.04.2018OSRAM buyDeutsche Bank AG
17.04.2018OSRAM buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
13.04.2018OSRAM buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.04.2018OSRAM buyUBS AG
09.04.2018OSRAM buyJefferies & Company Inc.
06.04.2018OSRAM buyDeutsche Bank AG
21.02.2018OSRAM HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
19.02.2018OSRAM NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.02.2018OSRAM NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.02.2018OSRAM NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.01.2018OSRAM NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.02.2018OSRAM UnderweightMorgan Stanley
07.02.2018OSRAM ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
09.01.2018OSRAM UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017OSRAM UnderweightMorgan Stanley
07.12.2017OSRAM UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für OSRAM AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Mittwoch 18 Uhr: Aktien mit Potenzial

Hohe Renditen mit deutschen Nebenwerten. Welche Aktien bieten besonderes Kurs­potenzial? Im Online-Seminar stellt Holger Steffen vom Anlegerbrief viel­versprechende Aktien vor.
Hier kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu OSRAM

alle Videos

Meistgelesene OSRAM News

13.04.18OSRAM-Aktien gefragt - Berenberg bleibt optimistisch
03.04.18OSRAM und Continental sind sich über Autolicht-Gemeinschaftsfirma einig
02.04.18OSRAM will fürs automatisierte Fahren stärker in Startups investieren
09.04.18ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Osram auf 'Buy' - Ziel 100 Euro
03.04.18Osram und Continental besiegeln geplantes Licht-Joint-Venture
06.04.18AKTIEN-FLASH: Osram erholen sich nach Kursrutsch kräftig
27.03.18ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Osram auf 81 Euro - 'Buy'
06.04.18Osram-Aktie erhol sich nach Kursrutsch kräftig
03.04.18Conti und Osram gründen Tochterfirma
17.04.18DGAP-PVR: OSRAM Licht AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Weitere OSRAM News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
DZ BANK  Linde: Fusion mit Praxair geht in die heiße Phase
UBS: Danone - Baby-Boom in China beschert Umsatzwachstum
Rolle rückwärts
SOCIETE GENERALE: Volkswagen  Chance von 17 Prozent
ING Markets: DAX - Wird das die Woche der Bullen?
Vontobel: Jetzt feste Zinsen sichern: Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen in der Zeichnung
HSBC: Branche der Woche: Halbleiterbranche mit Gegenwind?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur OSRAM-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

OSRAM Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ausgerechnet jetzt droht dem Iran der Kollaps
Der stille Tod der Riester-Rente
Wolkenkratzer-Index beschwört eine historische Übertreibung
Warum Sie den Wechsel auf Sommerreifen nicht unterschätzen sollten
Das dürfen Mieter auf dem Balkon  und Eigentümer nicht

News von

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So sind in fünf Monaten 35 Prozent Rendite drin
DAX: Seitwärtsbewegung oder Korrektur?
Silberpreis: Drastischer Stimmungsumschwung - Die Profis wittern wieder Morgenluft
Dax schließt im Minus - Macron zu Besuch bei Trump - SAP-Aktie stark
ProSiebensat1-Aktie: Warum sich Anleger schon mal auf die Lauer legen sollten

News von

Wirtschaftsexperte: Deutsche Unternehmen müssen sich mit China verbünden, um zu überleben
Ein Fehler nach dem Vorstellungsgespräch vermasselt die Bewerbung
Ein Vermögensexperte erklärt, welche Eigenschaft beim Reichwerden hilft
Investoren: Bitcoin könnte Gold als ultimative Geldanlage vom Thron stoßen
US-Forscherin: In Deutschland gibt es eine gefährliche Entwicklung, die das Land über Jahre hinweg spalten wird

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- Coca-Cola mit Umsatzrückgang -- SAP verdient operativ deutlich mehr -- Alphabet mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- innogy, Munich Re, Deutsche Bank, PUMA im Fokus

Telekomfirma Nfon startet Börsengang. Rendite zehnjähriger US-Anleihen steigt erstmals seit 2014 auf 3 Prozent. ISRA-VISION-Aktien legen kräftig zu. Harley Davidson steigert Umsatz. Biogen mit Umsatz- und Gewinnplus. Shell verkauft Geschäft in Argentinien. Caterpillar übertrifft Prognosen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?
KW 16: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:56 Uhr
DAX schließt leichter -- Coca-Cola mit Umsatzrückgang -- SAP verdient operativ deutlich mehr -- Alphabet mit kräftigem Gewinnplus -- innogy, Munich Re, Deutsche Bank, PUMA im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:48 Uhr
SAP-Aktie legt zu: SAP verdient operativ deutlich mehr - Cloud-Geschäft überzeugt
Standardwerte
17:55 Uhr
Deutsche Börse will Vorstand erweitern und neue Ressorts einführen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
SAP SE716460
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
CommerzbankCBK100
RWE AG St.703712
Siemens AG723610