DGAP-Adhoc: OSRAM receives non-binding expression of interest of ams AG

Today, OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) received a non-binding, preliminary expression of interest of ams AG (AMS) to engage in discussions about a public takeover of OSRAM by AMS. Subject to the results of detailed due diligence and success in securing the required financing commitments for the transaction, AMS preliminarily values OSRAM at EUR 38.50 per share. AMS indicated that the funding of the offer shall be supported by a temporary bridge-loan facility of EUR 4.2 billion, which in part shall be refinanced at a later date by a capital increase in the amount of at least CHF 1.7 billion. Currently, neither the bridge-loan nor the equity portion are supported by binding commitments; any other coverage of operational funding requirements has not been clarified. On the basis of the information as per today, the Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG does regard the probability of this transaction materializing as rather low. However, OSRAM will enable AMS to perform due diligence within strict compliance of anti-trust requirements in order to possibly remove the substantial uncertainties pertaining to the funding of the transaction intended by AMS. In addition, OSRAM will urge AMS to agree to honor the well-established interests of the company and other important stakeholders, and commit to enter into a respective legally binding agreement.

Contact:

Juliana Baron

Head of Investor Relations



OSRAM Licht AG

Investor Relations

Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6

80807 München, Deutschland

Tel. +49 89 6213-3030

mailto:j.baron@osram.com

