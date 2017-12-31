+++ Ihre Meinung zum Thema ETFs ist gefragt! Jetzt teilnehmen! +++
03.08.2018 15:59
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): Forecast
OTI Greentech AG: OTI Greentech AG Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018

03-Aug-2018 / 15:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of the MAR

OTI Greentech AG Forecast for Fiscal Year 2018

Berlin, 3 August 2018 - OTI Greentech AG (WKN (German Securities Code) A0HNE8) is forecasting revenues of at least EUR 4.5 million for fiscal year 2018, a year characterised by ongoing restructuring activities. Revenues in the KMI Joint Venture are not consolidated and are not included in the revenue forecast. An EBITDA loss of no more than EUR -300 thousand and EUR -500 thousand is forecast. The company aims to achieve higher revenues and an improved EBITDA result. Positive EBITDA results are forecast for the following years after the ongoing restructuring has been completed in 2018.

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

The reported provisional figures for fiscal year 2017 have been confirmed. The last fiscal year was characterised by the impact of the sale of the loss-making Visionaire Energy Group in December. Revenues totaled EUR 7.49 million. EBITDA amounted to EUR -11.29 million, of which EUR 9.34 million was due to the one-off effect of deconsolidating the Visionaire Energy Group. Without the one-off effects from this transaction, operating EBITDA totaled
EUR -1.96 million. The equity ratio totaled 21.9% at the end of 2017.

The 2017 annual report is available in the investor relations section of the www.oti.ag website.

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Joe Armstrong, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel: +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7th floor
10785 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
amuehlhaus@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

03-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Potsdamer Platz 1
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 220 136 900
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A0HNE89
WKN: A0HNE8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

710815  03-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710815&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
