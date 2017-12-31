19.04.2018 17:08
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OTI Greentech AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Corporate Action
OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction

19-Apr-2018 / 17:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information according to Article 17 of the MAR
 

OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction
 

Berlin, 19 April 2018 - The Managing and Supervisory Boards of OTI Greentech AG (WKN A0HNE8) today resolved to propose a simplified capital reduction according to Sections 229ff. of the Aktiengesetz (AktG - German Public Limited Companies Act) to the next ordinary general meeting on 27 June 2018. This capital reduction will serve to compensate for impairments and to cover other losses. Subject to the finalisation of the single company annual accounts, it is intended that a proposal be made to the general meeting to merge 15 no-par value bearer shares to form one no-par value share in connection with a simplified capital reduction.

In addition, the Managing Board of OTI Greentech AG is currently involved in discussions with holders of the convertible bonds issued by the company, with the aim of either extending these at a reduced interest rate or, subject to a resolution being passed on the simplified capital reduction by the general meeting and its entry in the commercial register, converting these entirely or to the extent possible.

The full invitation to the ordinary general meeting of OTI Greentech AG including the agenda and proposed resolutions will be published soon in the Federal Gazette and on the company's Web site at www.oti.ag.

 

Contact:

OTI Greentech AG
Joe Armstrong, CEO
info@oti.ag
Tel: +49 30 220 136 900
Potsdamer Platz 1, 7th floor
10785 Berlin

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus, Dr. Sönke Knop
amuehlhaus@edicto.de
Tel.: +49 69 905505-52
Eschersheimer Landstr. 42-44
60322 Frankfurt

19-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: OTI Greentech AG
Potsdamer Platz 1
10785 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 220 136 900
Fax: +49 30 690 884 88
E-mail: info@oti.ag
Internet: www.oti.ag
ISIN: DE000A0HNE89
WKN: A0HNE8
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

676687  19-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=676687&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu OTI Greentech AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
17:08 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: Proposal to be made to the next ordinary general meeting to pass a resolution on a simplified capital reduction (EQS Group)
17:08 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG: Der nächsten ordentlichen Hauptversammlung soll eine Beschlussfassung über eine vereinfachte Kapitalherabsetzung vorgeschlagen werden (EQS Group)
17.04.18
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG publishes preliminary Revenue and EBITDA numbers for 2017 (EQS Group)
17.04.18
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Umsatz- und EBITDA-Zahlen für 2017 (EQS Group)
05.03.18
DGAP-DD: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
05.03.18
DGAP-DD: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
08.12.17
DGAP-DD: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)
08.12.17
DGAP-DD: OTI Greentech AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr OTI Greentech News
RSS Feed
OTI Greentech zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu OTI Greentech AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Jetzt noch anmelden!

Vermögen professionell aufbauen? Mit Portfolio-ETFs ist das ein Kinderspiel. Im Online-Seminar zeigt ComStage-Geschäftsführer Thomas Meyer zu Drewer, wie Sie so Anlagechancen erhöhen - um 18 Uhr geht's los!
Hier zum Online-Seminar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene OTI Greentech News

17.04.18DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Umsatz- und EBITDA-Zahlen für 2017
17.04.18DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG publishes preliminary Revenue and EBITDA numbers for 2017
Weitere OTI Greentech News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Wirecard - "Ein Unternehmen mit vergleichbarem Potenzial ist kaum zu finden"
UBS: Allianz SE - Korrektur könnte beendet sein
Nichts für schwache Nerven
Vontobel: Nach dem Börsengang: Spotify kauft Loudr und möchte die Erfolgsstory von Netflix nachahmen
Das Experten-Team von Scalable Capital
ING Markets: DAX - Was alle sehen, sehen auch die Bären
DZ BANK  DAX: Starke charttechnische Widerstandszone vor der Brust
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur OTI Greentech-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

OTI Greentech Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Für diese 5-Euro-Münze stehen Sammler Schlange
Mehr Wachstum, weniger Arbeitslose, hohe Überschüsse
Das sind die Fonds und Konten für ein gutes Gewissen
Die Wunderwaffe der GroKo ist ein teurer Fehlschlag
Ampel-Fleisch und Zwei-Zangen-Trick  so grillen Sie richtig

News von

DAX: Am oberen Ende angekommen?
Formycon-Aktie, Artec und Co.: Die besten Aktien aus dem Wachstumssegment Scale
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Dax schließt kaum verändert - Beige Book bremst ab - Conti-Aktie im Fokus
Daimler-Aktie, Sanofi und Co.: Die fünf verlässlichsten Dividendenzahler aus dem EuroStoxx 50

News von

Airbnb-Manager: Eine Eigenschaft unterscheidet mittelmäßige von herausragenden Bewerbern
So löscht man seinen Google-Suchverlauf endgültig
Trotz steigender E-Auto-Verkäufe: Experte erwartet für Batteriebranche "deutliche Marktbereinigung"
Mit dieser Strategie wird adidas zum gefährlichen Konkurrenten für Nike
Die Technologie hinter Bitcoin deckt ein gravierendes Problem auf dem Arbeitsmarkt auf

Heute im Fokus

DAX etwas leichter -- US-Börsen im Minus -- US-Behörde nimmt Tesla wegen Unfallbilanz unter die Lupe -- Amazon: Meilenstein bei Prime-Abos -- American Express, Snap, Alcoa, Nestlé, Merck im Fokus

Euro erstmals seit Kursfreigabe über 1,20 Franken wert. MorphoSys-Aktie mit Kursgewinnen nach Börsengang in New York. Philip Morris-Aktie auf Zweijahrestief. John Paulson muss 1 Milliarde Dollar Steuern zahlen. US-Frühindikatoren steigen wie erwartet. Pharmakonzern Takeda will Rivalen Shire kaufen. GoPro bietet "TradeUp" an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2017
Welche Fluggesellschaft macht das Rennen?
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Nach über 40 Jahren: Die Meilensteine der Apple-Geschichte
Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2018?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:31 Uhr
DAX etwas leichter -- US-Börsen im Minus -- US-Behörde nimmt Tesla wegen Unfallbilanz unter die Lupe -- Amazon: Meilenstein bei Prime-Abos -- American Express, Snap, Alcoa, Nestlé, Merck im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
17:20 Uhr
MorphoSys-Aktie mit Kursgewinnen nach Börsengang in New York
Sonstiges
17:23 Uhr
Schweizer Franken fällt: Euro erstmals seit Kursfreigabe über 1,20 Franken wert
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
RWE AG St.703712
E.ON SEENAG99
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400