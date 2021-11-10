  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Jetzt neu - Discount-Optionsscheine: Informieren Sie sich, wie Sie mit Hebelwirkung auf begrenzt steigende oder fallende Kurse setzen können!-w-
10.11.2021 23:55

DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at 29.00 per share

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG / Key word(s): Financing/Capital Increase
Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at €29.00 per share

10-Nov-2021 / 23:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Company successfully completes private placement 338,276 shares at €29.00 per share

Gruenwald (10.11.2021/23:55) - Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("Company", ISIN: DE000A2YN371, Dusseldorf Stock Exchange: PRY) has successfully sold 338,276 shares in the Company in its previously-announced private placement to qualified investors in Germany and other selected jurisdictions (outside the United States of America) at a placement price of €29.00 per share, resulting in total gross proceeds before commissions and costs of approximately €9.8 million. The sold shares are expected to be delivered on November 17, 2021.

The Company will register an increase of the Company's share capital from €3,382,766.00 by €338,276.00 to €3,721,042.00 against cash contributions with exclusion of subscription rights of existing shareholders with the commercial register. The new shares carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021.

*************
Investor Relations and Media Requests

info@pacifico-renewables.com

 

Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute an offer of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG or of any of its subsidiaries. The securities have already been sold.

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the management board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. Pacifico Renewables Yield AG will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will it reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and the company does not assume any obligation to do so. The company does not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward-looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG
Bavariafilmplatz 7, Gebäude 49
82031 Grünwald
Germany
E-mail: ir@pacifico-renewables.com
Internet: www.pacifico-renewables.com
ISIN: DE000A2YN371
WKN: A2YN37
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1248135

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1248135  10-Nov-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1248135&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Pacifico Renewables Yield AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
10.11.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Gesellschaft schließt Privatplatzierung von 338.276 Aktien zu 29,00 € je Aktie erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
10.11.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung ohne Bezugsrecht und eine mögliche weitere Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht (EQS Group)
10.11.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung ohne Bezugsrechte und eine mögliche weitere Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten (EQS Group)
Pacifico Renewables Yield-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
08.11.21
DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG unterzeichnet Erwerb eines 10 MW Solarparkportfolios in den Niederlanden (EQS Group)
08.11.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG trifft Vorbereitungen für eine Kapitalerhöhung (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pacifico Renewables Yield News
RSS Feed
Pacifico Renewables Yield zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pacifico Renewables Yield AG Inhaber-Akt

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Pacifico Renewables Yield News

14.10.21Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Pacifico Renewables Yield AG signs 14.1 MW solar park acquisition in the Netherlands and prolongs strategic partnership
10.11.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung ohne Bezugsrecht und eine mögliche weitere Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrecht
08.11.21DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG trifft Vorbereitungen für eine Kapitalerhöhung
08.11.21DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG makes preparations for a capital increase
08.11.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG signs 10 MW solar park portfolio acquisition in the Netherlands
10.11.21DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Vorstand beschließt Kapitalerhöhung ohne Bezugsrechte und eine mögliche weitere Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechten
10.11.21DGAP-News: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Management board resolves capital increase without subscription rights and a potential further capital increase with subscription rights
11.10.21Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Landmark acquisition of 51.8 MW onshore wind project in Poland signed
19.10.21Pacifico Renewables Yield AG : Pacifico Renewables Yield AG partners with project developer ACE Power and secures access to a one GW+ pipeline in Australia
10.11.21DGAP-Adhoc: Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Management board resolves capital increase without subscription rights and a potential further capital increase with subscription rights
Weitere Pacifico Renewables Yield News
Werbung

Trading-News

Die Folgen der steigenden Inflation: Das sollten Sie wissen!
DZ BANK - Brent setzt Konsolidierung im Bereich des Jahreshochs fort!
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Der Kampf gegen die Krankheit des Vergessens
Amgen setzt auf den Januar - Aktie stabilisiert sich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

ETHENEA: Stagflation - zurück in die 1970er Jahre?
Podcast: Lohnen sich Luxus-Aktien? #ResearchTalk mit Hagen Ernst, DJE Kapital
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Vartas Auf und Ab
Dreimal D - und die Preise steigen
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Pacifico Renewables Yield-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Pacifico Renewables Yield Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So sparen Sie am Black Friday bei Staubsaugern und Saugrobotern
So schützen Sie Ihre Familie vor Erbschleichern
Tulpenwarnung auf Twitter und Hype ums Kinder-Metaversum
Homöopathie, Akupunktur, Osteopathie  Diese Kassen geben bis zu 500 Euro dazu
Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt

News von

Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Erwartete Aktienplatzierung durch Musk drückt Tesla
BioNTech legt Latte für Umsatz mit Covid-Impfstoff erneut höher
Bayer-Aktie nach Zahlen: Warum das große Comeback klappen könnte
Bayer baut Quartalsergebnis deutlich aus - Agrarchef Liam Condon nimmt den Hut
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Allianz, Nordex und Paypal

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlich im Minus -- DAX schließt leicht im Plus -- Rivian-Aktie bei IPO stark gefragt -- BTC mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Infineon übertrifft Erwartungen -- adidas, E.ON, VW, Veganz im Fokus

US-Inflation gestiegen. TeamViewer-Kurssturz sorgt für weitere Konsequenzen im Management. EU-Experten prüfen Zulassung von Moderna-Impfstoff für Kinder. Gericht lehnt Apple-Antrag im Streit um den App Store ab. SMA Solar steigert Gewinn deutlich - Lieferkettenprobleme belasten. RWE und Shell kooperieren bei Grüner-Wasserstoff- und Dekarbonisierungsprojekten. GRENKE erhöht dank Beteiligungsverkauf Prognose für Nettogewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 44 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie angesichts der steigenden Corona-Inzidenz für eine Impfpflicht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen