DGAP-Adhoc: PANTAFLIX AG: Stefan Langefeld appointed new CEO of PANTAFLIX AG - Dan Maag to lead the production business

PANTAFLIX AG: Stefan Langefeld appointed new CEO of PANTAFLIX AG - Dan Maag to lead the production business



22-Apr-2018 / 19:27 CET/CEST

Munich, 22 April 2018 - The Supervisory Board in today's meeting has appointed Management Board member Stefan Langefeld to the new CEO of PANTAFLIX AG. He follows Dan Maag, who with immediate effect and by mutual agreement lays down his Management Board mandate and will henceforth head the Group's production business as the new Managing Director of PANTALEON Films together with Management Board member Nicolas Paalzow. In the same instance, the Supervisory Board has extended Stefan Langefeld's mandate by two years until 30 April 2022. Investor Relations Contact:



