finanzen.net
12.08.2019 18:59
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: paragon adjusts revenue and earnings forecast for the 2019 fiscal year

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning
paragon adjusts revenue and earnings forecast for the 2019 fiscal year

12-Aug-2019 / 18:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon adjusts revenue and earnings forecast for the 2019 fiscal year
 

Delbrück, Germany, August 12, 2019 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] is adjusting its revenue and earnings forecast for the 2019 fiscal year. This is mainly due to the market weakness in the automotive industry and the corrected annual forecast for the publicly traded subsidiary Voltabox. In the automotive business, the changed product mix has had an unfavorable impact on profitability. At Voltabox, revenue delays are occurring in the U.S. business, while a temporary production stoppage is underway in subareas because an important supplier is currently converting its own production to the latest technological cell generation.
 

Accordingly, paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA is expected to achieve revenue of EUR 200 million to EUR 210 million in the current fiscal year. A negative EBIT margin of about -1 to -2 % is being forecast. Originally, the Group had planned on revenue of EUR 230 million to EUR 240 million along with a positive EBIT margin of around 8 %.
 

According to preliminary figures, in the first half of the year the paragon Group achieved revenue of EUR 96 million, which represents an increase of 22 %, and an EBIT of EUR -5.4 million; positive EBIT of EUR 4.8 million was generated in the prior year's period. The company will publish its mid-year figures on August 22, 2019.
 


About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), which is listed in the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, develops, produces and distributes forward-looking solutions in the field of automotive electronics, body kinematics and e-mobility. As a market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry, the company's portfolio includes the Electronics operating segment's innovative air-quality management, state-of-the-art display systems and connectivity solutions, and high-end acoustic systems. In the Mechanics operating segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. With Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), a subsidiary that is also listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the Group is also active in the rapidly growing Electromobility operating segment with its cutting-edge lithium-ion battery systems developed in-house.

In addition to the company headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries operate sites in Suhl (Thuringia, Germany), Landsberg am Lech, Neu-Ulm and Nuremberg (Bavaria, Germany), Korntal-Münchingen and St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg, Germany), Bexbach and Saarbrücken (Saarland, Germany) and Aachen (North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany) as well as in Kunshan (China) and Austin (Texas, USA).

Additional information about paragon can be found at www.paragon.ag/en.



Financial Press & Investor Relations Contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Dr. Kai Holtmann
Artegastrasse 1
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-140
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-63
Email: investor@paragon.ag

12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Artegastraße 1
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 97 62 - 60
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 856137

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

856137  12-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=856137&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:02 Uhr
DGAP-News: paragon passt Prognose für 2019 wegen Schwäche der Automobilindustrie und Umsatzverzögerungen bei Voltabox an (EQS Group)
18:59 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: paragon passt Umsatz- und Ertragsprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019 an (EQS Group)
11.07.19
Aktien von Aumann, Continental, Linde und Paragon im freien Fall: Darum stürzen die Kurse ab (Der Aktionär)
07.06.19
DGAP-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung nach § 109 Absatz 2 Satz 1 WpHG (EQS Group)
28.05.19
DGAP-News: paragon sieht DPR-Prüfungsverfahren des Konzernabschlusses 2017 inhaltlich als beendet an (EQS Group)
16.05.19
paragon GmbH: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
13.05.19
DGAP-News: paragon bestätigt Wachstumskurs mit Umsatzsprung (EQS Group)
11.04.19
Paragon-Aktie: Bilanz mit vielen Fragezeichen (Börse Online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr paragon News
RSS Feed
paragon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.12.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
04.12.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
04.09.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
29.08.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
11.06.2012paragon kaufenDer Aktionär
06.12.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
04.12.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
04.09.2012paragon buyClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
29.08.2012paragon kaufenDr. Kalliwoda Research GmbH
11.06.2012paragon kaufenDer Aktionär
22.05.2007paragon holdneue märkte
21.11.2006paragon DowngradeAC Research
10.11.2006paragon investiert bleibenExtraChancen
29.08.2006paragon dabeibleibenExtraChancen
11.08.2006paragon investiert bleibenExtraChancen
06.10.2009paragon verkaufenIndependent Research GmbH
14.11.2006paragon sellneue märkte
01.03.2005paragon: SellMerck Finck & Co

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene paragon News

11.07.19Aktien von Aumann. Continental. Linde und Paragon im freien Fall: Darum stürzen die Kurse ab
05.08.19AIM : Cancellation - Paragon Entertainment Limited
23.07.19Paragon Banking Grp : Trading Update
23.07.19Paragon Banking Grp : Director/PDMR Shareholding
16.07.19Paragon Mortgages 26 : Election of Home Member State
19.07.19Paragon Banking Grp : Additional Listing
31.07.19Paragon Banking Grp : Cancellation of Treasury Shares
01.08.19Paragon Banking Grp : Transaction in Own Shares
30.07.19American Biofuels Inc. Announces Proposed Reverse Takeover By Paragon Processing. LLC and Arrangement of Financing for up to $20 Million
01.08.19Paragon Banking Grp : Total Voting Rights
Weitere paragon News
Werbung

Inside

Mit ETFs für Kinder sparen: Kinderkonten bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Märkte im Krisenmodus - Jetzt Chancen bei Gold und Währungen nutzen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones testet Widerstand
Softbank mit Gewinnverdreifachung - von Alibaba profitiert
Webinar: Erfolgreich dem Robo-Hype trotzen  mit ETF-Lösungen
Daimler setzt verstärkt auf China
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - Der MDAX prallt erneut ab
Vontobel: Walt Disney im Kampf mit Netflix
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur paragon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

paragon Peer Group News

18:06 UhrBund: Mögliche Konsequenzen wegen Bleis in Autoteilen offen
17:09 UhrROUNDUP: Einige Klima-Demonstranten nicht zu Dialog mit Autoindustrie bereit
07:20 UhrContinental hat Bauteile mit zu viel Blei ausgeliefert
11.08.19Conti reduziert Bleigehalt in Komponenten
11.08.19ROUNDUP: Autozulieferer hielten Blei-Grenzwerte in Kleinteilen nicht ein
11.08.19ROUNDUP: Bleigehalt in Conti-Autoteilen zu hoch - 'Keine Umweltgefahr'
11.08.19Auch Bosch lieferte Autoteile mit zu hohem Bleigehalt
11.08.19Schon Conti hatte Überschreitung gemeldet: Auch Bosch verkaufte Autoteile mit zu hohem Bleigehalt
10.08.19Zulieferer meldet Überschreitung: Conti verkaufte jahrelang Autoteile mit zu hohem Bleigehalt
10.08.19Continental lieferte jahrelang Autoteile mit zu hohem Bleigehalt

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, pbb im Fokus

Scout24-Aktien erklimmen neue Höhen - Investor Elliott macht Druck. TUI verkauft zwei Töchter an Beteiligungsgesellschaft. E.ON beteiligt sich an Start-up für Baustellen-Livestreams. LEONI-Aktie auf tiefstem Stand seit 2009. Salzgitter: Deutliche Gewinneinbußen verbucht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 32: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 32 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Indizes als Basiswert sind sowohl bei Anlage- als auch bei Hebelprodukten sehr beliebt. Welchen der folgenden Indizes berücksichtigen Sie primär bei Ihrer Auswahl?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:23 Uhr
DAX schließt etwas leichter -- Daimler droht offenbar Diesel-Bußgeld in Milliardenhöhe -- Commerzbank-Aktie auf Rekordtief -- Talanx, ams, OSRAM, Thomas Cook, freenet, pbb im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
19:04 Uhr
Analystin umreißt Auswirkungen für Disney-Aktie: Disney wird Netflix im Streaming-Geschäft abhängen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
BayerBAY001
Microsoft Corp.870747
OSRAM AGLED400
Amazon906866
NEL ASAA0B733
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
LEONI AG540888
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
thyssenkrupp AG750000
Allianz840400