DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Sales and EBIT significantly weaker in the first quarter 2019

24-Apr-2019

Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Sales and EBIT significantly weaker in the first quarter 2019 Asslar, April 24, 2019. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG ("Pfeiffer Vacuum") achieved sales of EUR 153.7 million in the first quarter 2019. EBIT reached EUR 18.1 million. In particular, EBIT was significantly lower compared to the first quarter of the previous year (EUR 27.5 million). Mainly a slowdown of investments in the semiconductor and coating end markets and the growth-related increase in the cost base had a negative impact on EBIT and margin.

Overall, these developments are in line with the planning for the first half year 2019, expecting lower sales and weaker margins compared to the results of the previous year. Further guidance on the expected business development for the whole year will be published by Pfeiffer Vacuum in connection with the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2019. Kontakt:

