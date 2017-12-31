DGAP-Adhoc: Publication of Annual Financial Report 2017

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. / Key word(s): Final Results

Publication of Annual Financial Report 2017



16-Apr-2018 / 19:35 CET/CEST

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Essen, 16 April 2018 - Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (ISIN NL0012757355, WKN A2JCTW) today announces that the publication of the annual financial report of Instone Real Estate Group N.V. for its financial year 2017 is delayed and is expected to be published on 8 May 2018 instead of 26 April 2018. At least one week prior to the publication of the annual financial report, the company will publish a pre-announcement pursuant to Secs. 114 Para. 1, 117 No. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

The reason for the postponement of the publication of the annual financial report is a long-term and intense tying up of resources until completion of the preparation of the company's going public on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), including its conversion into a Dutch stock corporation (naamloze vennootschap (N.V.)), in the mid of February, which has led to the situation that the resources necessary were allocated to the compilation of the annual financial report for the financial year 2017 exceptionally late.

The company also announces that, according to its preliminary unaudited figures for the financial year 2017, consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 200 million. The consolidated result (EBIT) for the financial year 2017 is expected to amount to EUR -11 million. Adjusted for one-offs the consolidated result (EBIT) is expected to amount to more than EUR 38 million. These one-offs result from the purchase price allocation regarding the acquisition of formart GmbH & Co. KG in 2014 and GRK-Holding GmbH in 2015 as well as certain expenses incurred in the context of the going public, for which the company has been fully indemnified by the former sole shareholders with a corresponding result-neutral effect recognized in the company's equity.

Contact details

Investor Relations

Thomas Eisenlohr

Instone Real Estate

Phone: +49 201 45355365

Email: thomas.eisenlohr@instone.de