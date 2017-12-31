16.04.2018 19:35
DGAP-Adhoc: Publication of Annual Financial Report 2017

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. / Key word(s): Final Results
Publication of Annual Financial Report 2017

16-Apr-2018 / 19:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Essen, 16 April 2018 - Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (ISIN NL0012757355, WKN A2JCTW) today announces that the publication of the annual financial report of Instone Real Estate Group N.V. for its financial year 2017 is delayed and is expected to be published on 8 May 2018 instead of 26 April 2018. At least one week prior to the publication of the annual financial report, the company will publish a pre-announcement pursuant to Secs. 114 Para. 1, 117 No. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

The reason for the postponement of the publication of the annual financial report is a long-term and intense tying up of resources until completion of the preparation of the company's going public on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse), including its conversion into a Dutch stock corporation (naamloze vennootschap (N.V.)), in the mid of February, which has led to the situation that the resources necessary were allocated to the compilation of the annual financial report for the financial year 2017 exceptionally late.

The company also announces that, according to its preliminary unaudited figures for the financial year 2017, consolidated revenues are expected to amount to EUR 200 million. The consolidated result (EBIT) for the financial year 2017 is expected to amount to EUR -11 million. Adjusted for one-offs the consolidated result (EBIT) is expected to amount to more than EUR 38 million. These one-offs result from the purchase price allocation regarding the acquisition of formart GmbH & Co. KG in 2014 and GRK-Holding GmbH in 2015 as well as certain expenses incurred in the context of the going public, for which the company has been fully indemnified by the former sole shareholders with a corresponding result-neutral effect recognized in the company's equity.

***

Contact details
Investor Relations

Thomas Eisenlohr
Instone Real Estate
Phone: +49 201 45355365
Email: thomas.eisenlohr@instone.de

 

16-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ir@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: NL0012757355
WKN: A2JCTW
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

675093  16-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

