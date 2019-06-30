finanzen.net
20.08.2019 11:26
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Consolidation of all share trading onto the ASX

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Pyrolyx AG: Consolidation of all share trading onto the ASX

20-Aug-2019 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrolyx will consolidate all share trading onto one exchange - the ASX - and will delist in Germany. The delisting in Germany will become effective by end of March 2020.

Pyrolyx AG has decided that it is in the best interests of its shareholders to consolidate all trading of its shares on to the one stock exchange. Since the majority of Pyrolyx's shareholders are Australian, the Company has determined that the most appropriate listing to maintain is the ASX listing.

As explained in the Company's IPO prospectus dated June 2017, CDIs represent the beneficial interest in the underlying shares in a foreign company, like Pyrolyx AG, and can be traded on the ASX in the same manner as shares of Australian companies listed on the ASX.

All holders of Pyrolyx AG shares will be able to convert their holding of shares into CDIs at zero cost, in the same manner as they have been able to since the Company was admitted to the ASX. This conversion process, known as 'transmuting' is a simple process. Holders wishing to initiate a transmutation can contact Link Market Services by emailing registrars@linkmarketservices.com.au or by phoning +61 1300 554 474.

The objective of this strategic change is to reduce the cost and complexity of multiple listings which result in varying requirements between German and Australian capital markets law. Another potential benefit is that by consolidating trading onto one exchange may result in increased liquidity. The corporate structure of Pyrolyx AG will not be affected by the decision to delist from the German exchanges.

Michael Triguboff, Pyrolyx AG CEO, said: "The delisting of Pyrolyx in Germany was considered after a number of major shareholders, representing in aggregate the majority of shares issued, requested management to consider a German delisting. Pyrolyx's business operations remain unaffected by this decision."

ENDS

About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tyres. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com

 

ContaCt:

Pyrolyx AG, Munich, Germany
Communications & IR
EMail: ir@pyrolyx.com
Office: +49 89 21027-200

 

20-Aug-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 860181

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

860181  20-Aug-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=860181&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Pyrolyx AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
11:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Konsolidierung des Wertpapierhandels an der ASX (EQS Group)
30.07.19
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Ende der Sperrfrist diverser Wertpapiere (EQS Group)
25.07.19
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Bekanntmachung der Erhebung einer Anfechtungsklage betreffend den Beschluss der Hauptversammlung zur Durchführung einer Sonderprüfung (EQS Group)
10.07.19
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Ankündigung einer außerordentlichen Hauptversammlung (EQS Group)
27.06.19
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Business Update (EQS Group)
24.06.19
DGAP-DD: Pyrolyx AG deutsch (EQS Group)
24.06.19
DGAP-DD: Pyrolyx AG deutsch (EQS Group)
24.06.19
DGAP-DD: Pyrolyx AG deutsch (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Pyrolyx News
RSS Feed
Pyrolyx zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Pyrolyx AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Pyrolyx News

25.07.19DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Bekanntmachung der Erhebung einer Anfechtungsklage betreffend den Beschluss der Hauptversammlung zur Durchführung einer Sonderprüfung
30.07.19DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Ende der Sperrfrist diverser Wertpapiere
25.07.19DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Shareholder Action for Rescission of the Resolution for the Special Audit passed at the Annual General Meeting
30.07.19DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Release of securities from escrow
Weitere Pyrolyx News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: Bilfinger Long! - Kursziel 25,00 Euro
DAX-Future: Abwärtstrend beendet
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf ThyssenKrupp, Continental, Infineon
Ihr Investment immer im Blick
DZ BANK - RWE: Sehr gute Halbjahreszahlen
ING Markets: DAX weiter in Aufwärtskorrektur
DAX  Eine Erholung macht noch keinen Sommer
Google-Konkurrent Baidu klotzt und kleckert nicht
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Pyrolyx-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Pyrolyx Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Dieses Paradox zeigt den wahren Verlierer der Grunderwerbsteuer
So beerdigt die GroKo den Traum vom Eigenheim
Wie Sie nach dem Schulabschluss die Kindergeld-Lücke vermeiden
Mietpreisbremse wird um fünf Jahre verlängert
Strafzinsen für alle? Das ist die neue Realität für Ihr Geld

News von

DAX: Abwärtstrend unterbricht - die Gründe, die Aussichten
Wirecard-Aktie spurtet nach oben: Warum Investoren gerade jetzt zuschlagen
Warum der Ölpreis weiter fallen dürfte
Dax steigt: Hoffnung auf Konjunkturhilfen gibt Europas Börsen Auftrieb
USA setzen Handelsverbot für US-Firmen mit Huawei weitere 90 Tage aus

Heute im Fokus

DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig -- Trump: Fed sollte Zinsen massiv senken -- Bain & Carlyle wollen wohl OSRAM-Gebot erhöhen -- Walt Disney im Fokus

Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen und Co.: Urteil zur Mietpreisbremse belastet Immobilienwerte. BHP warnt wegen des Handelsstreits zwischen den USA und China vor Risiken. Disney-Aktie rutscht kurz ins Minus: Belastender Bericht. Twitter und Facebook sehen chinesische Meinungsmache rund um Hongkong.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 33 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 33 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings


Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Marktturbulenzen nehmen zu. Investieren Sie nun vermehrt in "sichere Häfen"?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
11:47 Uhr
DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinig -- Milliardendeal: Bayer verkauft Tiergesundheitsgeschäft -- Trump: Fed sollte Zinsen massiv senken -- OSRAM, ams, GRENKE, Walt Disney im Fokus
Standardwerte
11:29 Uhr
Lufthansa-CEO sieht weltweit zwölf Airlines als Konsolidierungsgewinner
Aktie im Fokus
11:47 Uhr
Bayer-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Bayer verkauft Tiergesundheitsgeschäft für mehrere Milliarden Dollar
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
MTU Aero Engines AG Em 2017A2G83P
XING (New Work)XNG888
Braas Monier Building Group S.A.BMSA01
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
BayerBAY001
NEL ASAA0B733
EVOTEC SE566480
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100