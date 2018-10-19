finanzen.net
08.04.2019 02:00
DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG signs recovered Carbon Black suppy agreement Letter of Intent with international tyre manaufacturer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
Pyrolyx AG signs recovered Carbon Black suppy agreement Letter of Intent with international tyre manaufacturer

08-Apr-2019 / 02:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Ad hoc Release

Pyrolyx AG signs recovered Carbon Black suppy agreement Letter of Intent with international tyre manaufacturer

 

Pyrolyx AG has signed a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with one of the largest global tyre manufacturers. The LOI details a five-year supply agreement building over two years to 10,000-15,000 tons per annum of recovered Carbon Black (rCB). The rCB will be initially supplied both from Pyrolyx's existing plant in Stegelitz Germany and its plant in Terre Haute Indiana, which is due to be operational in June 2019. The minimum five-year supply agreement requires the development of additional Pyrolyx manufacturing capacity in Eastern Europe. Once the Eastern European facility is operational, which is expected in late 2021, Pyrolyx will satisfy the tyre manufacturer's initial European regional rCB demands from this facility. The expectation of both parties is that the demand for rCB will increase over time and, if it does, the manufacturer may increase its demand from Pyrolyx beyond the initially stipulated annual tonnage.

Pyrolyx's USA CEO, Thomas Redd, said: "This LOI is an extremely positive development for Pyrolyx and validates Pyrolyx's process and products. Pyrolyx is a world leader in assisting the carbon black industry to decrease its environmental footprint and this agreement, once implemented, will eliminate the need to burn or dump four million scrap tyres annually and reduce CO2 emissions by over 32,000 tons annually, as compared to current carbon black manufacturing techniques."

Michael Triguboff, Pyrolyx AG's CEO, noted that Pyrolyx had already enjoyed a long term relationship with this international tyre manufacturer, benefiting from a long term joint development agreement between the two firms. Pyrolyx has supplied this tyre manufacturer with product from its Stegelitz Germany plant for approximately three years. Mr Triguboff noted that both companies will cooperate to finalise a formal binding offtake agreement in the coming months.

Mr Triguboff said: "We are all very excited that Pyrolyx will hopefully prove to be an example of impact investing - achieving strong financial and quantifiable environmentally sustainable returns."

The LOI is a non-binding statement of intention of the parties to enter into the supply agreement. Pyrolyx is confident a binding supply agreement will be entered into with the tyre manufacturer.

 

About the Pyrolyx Group

Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tyres. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Frankfurt and Dusseldorf as well as on m:access (Munich Stock Exchange) and also traded on the electronic trading system Xetra and the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.

Kontakt:

Pyrolyx AG, Munich, Germany
Communications & IR
EMail: ir@pyrolyx.com
Office: +49 8921027-200

08-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 856 335 50
Fax: +49 (0)89 856 335 55
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 796791

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

796791  08-Apr-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=796791&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
02:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG unterzeichnet Letter of Intent für rCB Liefervertrag mit internationalem Reifenhersteller (EQS Group)
22.03.19
DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Corporate Update (EQS Group)
01.02.19
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Änderungen im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
01.02.19
Pyrolyx AG: Bericht der Geschäftsführung / Neue Mitglieder im Aufsichtsrat (EQS Group)
15.12.18
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: Veränderungen in den Gremien der Pyrolyx AG (EQS Group)
15.12.18
DGAP-Adhoc: Pyrolyx AG: Änderung in den Gremien der Gesellschaft (EQS Group)
03.12.18
DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG: AUßERORDENTLICHE HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG WIRD VERSCHOBEN (EQS Group)
19.10.18
DGAP-News: Werk in Indiana im Plan & Finanzierungsstrategie bis zur Fertigstellung steht; Verbesserung des Carbon Black Marktes setzt sich fort (EQS Group)

