QIAGEN N.V. QIAGEN's results for second quarter 2019 in line with outlook at CER, revised full-year 2019 outlook due to intended restructuring of China NGS partnership



Venlo, The Netherlands, July 24, 2019 - QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announces that it achieved the outlook set for net sales growth and adjusted earnings per share at constant exchange rates (CER) for the second quarter of 2019.

As a result of the intention to restructure its next-generation sequencing (NGS) partnership in China, QIAGEN now expects full-year 2019 net sales growth of approximately 5-6% CER (previously about 7-8% CER) and adjusted diluted EPS of approximately $1.42-1.44 CER per share (previously about $1.45-1.47 CER). For the third quarter of 2019, QIAGEN expects net sales to grow approximately 4-5% CER. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be about $0.35-0.36 CER per share.

QIAGEN intends to restructure the current format of its NGS partnership in China due to the slower-than-expected uptake of invitro diagnostic clinical sequencing in this country. Sales from this partnership were planned to be approximately $30 million for full-year 2019, and weighted primarily to the second half of this year.

