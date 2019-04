DGAP-Adhoc: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.: Resolution on dividend proposal

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd. / Key word(s): Dividend

Qingdao Haier Co.,Ltd.: Resolution on dividend proposal



29-Apr-2019 / 16:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 29 April 2019 - Today, the Board of Directors of Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (600690.SS, 690D.DE, "Qingdao Haier" or "the Company") has resolved to propose to its annual shareholders meeting 2019 a dividend payment of RMB 3.51 per 10 shares (RMB 0.351 per share, which equals EUR 0.047 per share according to today's exchange rate, exchange rate could be variable until the conversion date) to all shareholders that are registered with the Company on the Dividend Record Date. The shareholders meeting is expected to be held on 18 June 2019.



Contact:

Yao Sun (Sophie) - Qingdao Haier Germany

T: +49 6172 9454 143

F: +49 6172 9454 42143

M: +49 160 9469 3601

Email: y.sun@haier.de 29-Apr-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de