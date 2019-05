DGAP-Adhoc: QSC AG enters into purchase agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Plusnet GmbH

DGAP-Ad-hoc: QSC AG / Key word(s): Disposal

QSC AG enters into purchase agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Plusnet GmbH



06-May-2019 / 20:08 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



QSC AG enters into purchase agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Plusnet GmbH



Cologne, 6 May 2019 - QSC AG today entered into an agreement with EnBW Telekommunikation GmbH regarding the sale of all shares in its subsidiary Plusnet GmbH. The purchase price (equity value) amounts to EUR 229 million.

Closing of the transaction is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2019, and is subject to the approval of antitrust authorities, as well as other closing conditions. Contact:

QSC AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations

T +49 221 669 8724

F +49 221 669 8009

invest@qsc.de

www.qsc.de 06-May-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de