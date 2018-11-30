finanzen.net
18.06.2019 16:00
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL recalls in total 34,500 delivered lamps from the 6036 and 6149 series

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: R. Stahl AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
R. STAHL recalls in total 34,500 delivered lamps from the 6036 and 6149 series

18-Jun-2019 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT pursuant to Article 17 MAR

R. STAHL recalls in total 34,500 delivered lamps from the 6036 and 6149 series

 

Waldenburg, 18. June 2019 - The management board of R. STAHL AG resolved today to perform a recall of in total 34,500 lamps from the 6036 and 6149 series produced by R. STAHL Schaltgeräte GmbH, whose casing primarily consists of a polycarbonate tube. Tests have revealed that the long-term stability of the polycarbonate-tubes is not sufficiently provided in unfavourable operating conditions. Lamps affected stem from the production period between December 2017 to March 2019. So far, R. STAHL AG is not aware of any complaints or cases of damages in the market resulting from premature aging of the polycarbonate-tubes.

The management board of R. STAHL AG estimates, based on current knowledge, that the costs for the production and deployment of the lamps at the site of the customer in connection with this measure will amount to EUR 1.9 million in total. The management board assumes that these costs are covered by existing provisions. There are additional costs relating to the installation and removal, which are expected to be covered by the existing product liability insurance. Based on currently available information, the management board cannot exclude that customers may incur additional costs for which the company is liable without being able to take recourse against third parties and that the total costs of these measures might have a negative impact on the corporate results of the current financial year and the following financial years. If and to what extent the financial result will ultimately be strained, depends on the actual amount and nature of the costs resulting from the replacement of lamps, but also on the successful assertion of warranty claims towards the supplier of the polycarbonate-tubes.

 

About R. STAHL - www.r-stahl.com

R. STAHL is a worldwide leading supplier of electrical and electronic products and systems for explosion protection. These products and systems prevent explosions in hazardous areas and contribute to the safety of people, machines and the environment. The portfolio ranges from products used in switching/distributing, operating/monitoring, lighting and signalling/alarming up to automation. Typical customers operate in the oil & gas industry, the chemical and pharmaceutical industry and the food industry. 1,690 employees generated an aggregate turnover worldwide in the amount of EUR 280.1 Mio.

The shares of R. STAHL AG are traded on the Regulated Market/Prime Standard of Deutsche Boerse (ISIN DE000A1PHBB5).

 

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Contact

R. STAHL Aktiengesellschaft
Am Bahnhof 30, 74638 Waldenburg (Württ.)

Eberhard Walter
Head of Legal & Compliance
Phone: +49 7942 943-1395
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de

18-Jun-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: R. Stahl AG
Am Bahnhof 30
74638 Waldenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (7942) 943-0
Fax: +49 (7942) 943-4333
E-mail: investornews@stahl.de
Internet: www.r-stahl.com
ISIN: DE000A1PHBB5
WKN: A1PHBB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 826797

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

826797  18-Jun-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=826797&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu R. Stahl AG

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL ruft insgesamt 34.500 ausgelieferte Leuchten der Baureihen 6036 und 6149 zurück (EQS Group)
17.06.19
DGAP-News: Finanzvorstand Volker Walprecht verlässt die R. STAHL AG (EQS Group)
17.06.19
DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Vorstand der R. STAHL AG (EQS Group)
07.06.19
DGAP-News: 26. ordentliche Hauptversammlung der R. STAHL AG (EQS Group)
09.05.19
DGAP-News: R. STAHL veröffentlicht Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal 2019: Leichtes Umsatzplus und deutlich verbesserte Ertragslage (EQS Group)
13.03.19
Premiere bei R. STAHL: Erstmals wird ein führender Hersteller die weltweit wichtigste Normentagung im Explosionsschutz ausrichten (EQS Group)
06.03.19
R. STAHL und R. STAHL for Charity e.V. unterstützen Kinder in der Region und weltweit mit insgesamt 85.000 Euro (EQS Group)
04.03.19
DGAP-DD: R. Stahl AG deutsch (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr R. Stahl News
RSS Feed
R. Stahl zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu R. Stahl AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.09.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
31.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
09.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
14.05.2012R STAHL kaufenBÖRSE am Sonntag
23.04.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
26.09.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
31.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
09.08.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
14.05.2012R STAHL kaufenBÖRSE am Sonntag
23.04.2012R STAHL kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.01.2012R STAHL neutralHSBC
25.02.2010R.STAHL haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
25.11.2009R.STAHL haltenBankhaus Lampe KG
05.06.2009R. STAHL noch kein EinstiegNebenwerte Journal
11.07.2008R.STAHL Stopp bei 28 Euro beachtenFocus Money
20.05.2009R. STAHL verkaufenBankhaus Lampe KG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für R. Stahl AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene R. Stahl News

17.06.19DGAP-Adhoc: Veränderungen im Vorstand der R. STAHL AG
17.06.19DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Executive Board of R. STAHL AG
07.06.19DGAP-News: 26. ordentliche Hauptversammlung der R. STAHL AG
07.06.19DGAP-News: 26th Annual General Meeting of R. STAHL AG
17.06.19DGAP-News: Finanzvorstand Volker Walprecht verlässt die R. STAHL AG
17.06.19DGAP-News: CFO Volker Walprecht leaves R. STAHL AG
Weitere R. Stahl News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones gibt Gas
Tesco trotzt der Brexit-Krise
Draghi belastet Euro Dollar (EUR/USD), FED im Fokus
Trade Cost Optimisation II: Tracking Error and the Cutting Plane Algorithm
DZ BANK - BASF: Restrukturierung kommt voran
Deutsche Telekom  Widerstand der US-Demokraten gegen Fusion
Vontobel: Das Bitcoin 1x1  Teil 5: Die Fork  Die Spaltung der Blockchain
Salzgitter peppt Stahl mit Kupfer auf
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur R. Stahl-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

R. Stahl Peer Group News

07.06.19Why Shares of Littelfuse Dropped Nearly 20% in May
10.05.19Comcast. Littelfuse. Molina Healthcare and Deluxe highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
10.05.19Bear of the Day: Littelfuse. Inc. (LFUS)
03.05.19Littelfuse veröffentlichte Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
29.04.19Ausblick: Littelfuse präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
24.04.19Analysts Estimate Littelfuse (LFUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
19.03.19Littelfuse launches 650V SiC Schottky diodes with new package sizes and current ratings from 6A to 40A
18.03.19Littelfuse exhibits expanded portfolio of power semiconductor products
11.02.19Littelfuse launches its first 650V SiC Schottky diodes
31.01.19Littelfuse Hit by China Slowdown

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX gewinnt kräftig -- Dow fester -- EZB-Chef Draghi stellt Leitzinssenkungen in Aussicht -- Facebook präsentiert Kryptowährung Libra -- Siltronic, Wirecard, Vapiano, Infineon im Fokus

EZB schickt Anleihe-Renditen in der Eurozone auf Talfahrt. Deutsche Bank könnte anscheinend Teile des Managements austauschen. Immobilienwerte unter Druck - Mietdeckel in Berlin kommt wohl. Knorr-Bremse übt sich nach Chef-Abgang in Harmonie. RWE- und E.ON-Aktien im Fokus: Zinssensitive Versorger profitieren stark von Draghi-Signalen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
16:05 Uhr
DAX gewinnt kräftig -- Dow fester -- EZB-Chef Draghi stellt Leitzinssenkungen in Aussicht -- Facebook präsentiert Kryptowährung Libra -- Siltronic, Wirecard, Vapiano, Infineon im Fokus
Ausland
15:57 Uhr
Spekulationen nahmen überhand: Google enthüllt sein neues Pixel 4 einfach selbst
Aktie im Fokus
15:58 Uhr
Diese europäischen Konzerne könnten in Warren Buffetts Visier geraten sein
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
NEL ASAA0B733
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
SteinhoffA14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100
Microsoft Corp.870747
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985