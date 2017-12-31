DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Change of listing from Open Market to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Change of listing from Open Market to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



30-Apr-2018 / 15:07 CET/CEST

Munich, 30 April 2018 - The Management Board intends, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to approve and list all shares of Ringmetall AG (ISIN DE0006001902) for trading on the Regulated Market (General Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in July 2018. The shares of Ringmetall AG are currently still included in the Scale segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company reserves the right to carry out a capital increase in the amount of up to 5 percent of the share capital with subscription rights within the scope of admission to the Regulated Market. The admission of the shares to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the switch from the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are part of the strategic repositioning of the company in the capital market. The admission or change to the Regulated Market and the associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements are intended to increase the attractiveness of the share of Ringmetall AG in the capital market and to attract greater attention from investors and analysts.

About Ringmetall Group Ringmetall is an internationally leading specialist in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business segment offers highly secure gasket and locking systems for the chemical, the petrochemical and the pharmaceutical industry as well as the food industry. The Industrial Handling business segment develops application-optimized vehicle accessory parts for the handling and transport of packaging units. Besides its headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall has worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, as well as in China and the USA. On a global scale, Ringmetall generates revenues of around EUR 100 million per year. 30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

