30.04.2018 15:07
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Change of listing from Open Market to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Change of listing from Open Market to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

30-Apr-2018 / 15:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 30 April 2018 - The Management Board intends, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to approve and list all shares of Ringmetall AG (ISIN DE0006001902) for trading on the Regulated Market (General Standard) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in July 2018. The shares of Ringmetall AG are currently still included in the Scale segment of the Open Market (Freiverkehr) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company reserves the right to carry out a capital increase in the amount of up to 5 percent of the share capital with subscription rights within the scope of admission to the Regulated Market.

The admission of the shares to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the switch from the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are part of the strategic repositioning of the company in the capital market. The admission or change to the Regulated Market and the associated higher transparency and disclosure requirements are intended to increase the attractiveness of the share of Ringmetall AG in the capital market and to attract greater attention from investors and analysts.
 

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne
Investor Relations
Ringmetall AG

Phone: +49 (0)89 45 220 98 12
Mobile: +49 (0)174 90 911 90
Email: middelmenne@ringmetall.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is an internationally leading specialist in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business segment offers highly secure gasket and locking systems for the chemical, the petrochemical and the pharmaceutical industry as well as the food industry. The Industrial Handling business segment develops application-optimized vehicle accessory parts for the handling and transport of packaging units. Besides its headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall has worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands, as well as in China and the USA. On a global scale, Ringmetall generates revenues of around EUR 100 million per year.

30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft
Innere Wiener Str. 9
81667 Munich
Germany
Phone: 089 / 45 22 098 - 0
Fax: 089 / 45 22 098 - 22
E-mail: info@ringmetall.de
Internet: www.ringmetall.de
ISIN: DE0006001902
WKN: 600190
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

680887  30-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=680887&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Change of listing from Open Market to the Regulated Market on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (EQS Group)
15:07 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft: Wechsel der Notierung vom Freiverkehr in den regulierten Markt an der Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (EQS Group)
22.03.18
DGAP-News: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft (EQS Group)
22.03.18
DGAP-News: Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft (EQS Group)
22.03.18
DGAP-News: Ringmetall wächst nach vorläufigen Zahlen auch 2017 dynamisch weiter (dpa-afx)
26.02.18
Black Knight HPI: U.S. Home Prices Ended 2017 Up 6.62 Percent from Start of Year, Gaining 0.1 Percent in December (Globe Newswire)
29.01.18
Black Knight HPI: Appreciation Remains Steady as U.S. Home Prices Gain 0.27 Percent in November, Up 6.44 Percent Year-Over-Year (Globe Newswire)
26.12.17
Black Knight HPI: Rate of Monthly Appreciation Improves as U.S. Home Prices Gain 0.29 Percent in October; Year-Over-Year Growth Up Slightly at 6.48 Percent (Globe Newswire)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft News
RSS Feed
Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.07.2011HPI kaufenDer Aktionär-online
04.02.2008H.P.I. spekulativDoersam-Brief
20.07.2011HPI kaufenDer Aktionär-online
04.02.2008H.P.I. spekulativDoersam-Brief

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft News
Anzeige

Inside

BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Dow Jones - Positiver Wochenstart denkbar. Tendenz: Seitwärts
UBS: Covestro - Sonderkonjunktur für Kunststoffe treibt Gewinn
3 Gewinner der Berichtssaison - charttechnischer Ausbruch inklusive
Trump entscheidet über Importzölle
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
DekaBank: Zwölf neue Express-Zertifikate Relax auf europäische Standardtitel und Indizes
Wie sicher ist Ihr Geld bei Scalable Capital?
ING Markets: DAX - Ausbruch nach oben keineswegs zwingend
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Ringmetall Aktiengesellschaft Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Faule Kredite  das Milliardenrisiko im Bankensystem
Steuerfreie Rente? Das kann er teurer Irrtum sein
Wenn die Mieter die Ferienwohnung zerstören
Wirtschaftsweise fordert Lösung für faule Kredite
Warum plötzlich so viele Riesen-Diamanten auftauchen

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Das Problem ist längerfristig
Gewinner-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bieten beides - Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial
Telekom-Aktie zollt gutem Lauf Tribut
Unterbewertete Aktien: Wo Anleger jetzt zuschlagen sollten
Siemens Healthineers-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Wie gut die Aussichten für das Papier jetzt sind

News von

VW denkt bei der Produktion von E-Autos über etwas nach, das für den Konzern lange undenkbar war
Viele Banken erheben eine kuriose Gebühr, von der bisher kaum jemand weiß
Der Gründer von Litecoin bereut, seine gesamten Anteile verkauft zu haben - und deutet die Zukunft der Kryptowährung an
Warum ein Google-Mitarbeiter kündigte und nach Deutschland zog - obwohl er vorher das Dreifache verdient hat
"Mangel an finanzieller Bildung": Dorothee Blessing erklärt eines von Deutschlands größten Problemen

Heute im Fokus

DAX um Null, Wall Street grün erwartet -- Telekom-Aktie gefragt: T-Mobile schluckt US-Rivalen Sprint -- Sainsbury und Walmart-Tochter formen Einzelhandelsgiganten -- Stahlwerte, RIB Software im Fokus

GoPro will mit treuen Kunden und künstlicher Intelligenz wachsen. US-Raffineriekonzern Marathon will Andeavor übernehmen. Baidu verkauft Mehrheit an Finanzdienstleistungen für 1,9 Mrd Dollar. Kurz vor Fristablauf: EU ringt um neue Ausnahme von US-Zöllen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 17: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:15 Uhr
DAX um Null, Wall Street grün erwartet -- Telekom-Aktie gefragt: T-Mobile schluckt US-Rivalen Sprint -- Sainsbury und Walmart-Tochter formen Einzelhandelsgiganten -- Stahlwerte, RIB Software im Fokus
Ausland
15:15 Uhr
Tesla-Aktionär probt den Aufstand und will Elon Musk aus dem Tesla-Vorstand werfen lassen
Immobilien
15:10 Uhr
Studie warnt: "Deutschland wohnt sich arm"
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Allianz840400
BYD Co. Ltd.A0M4W9
E.ON SEENAG99
RWE AG St.703712
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Scout24 AGA12DM8
AlibabaA117ME
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9