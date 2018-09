DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group raises its profit forecast

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Salzgitter AG: Salzgitter Group raises its profit forecast



19-Sep-2018 / 16:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In view of the apparent course of business in the third quarter and in expectation of our key sales markets continuing to develop well, the Salzgitter Group has raised its profit forecast. The EU's trade defense measures against rising steel imports that have been rigorously

implemented since mid-July are taking effect and limiting the redirection of trade flows as a consequence of US duties. From today's standpoint, the uncertainties pertaining to trade

policies have therefore become less opaque, at least through to the end of the year.

With a slight year-on-year increase in sales to above the EUR 9 billion mark, we now anticipate:

- a pre-tax profit of between EUR 300 million and EUR 350 million (previously: between EUR 250 million and EUR 300 million) and

- a marginally higher return on capital employed of between 9% and 11% compared with the previous year (8.6%).

We make explicit reference to the fact that imponderables, including changes in the cost of raw materials, precious metal prices and exchange rates, along with global trade policy measures and their possible impact may still exert a considerable influence over the course of the financial year 2018.

Further details on the financial statements for first the nine months of 2018 will be published on November 14, 2018, as scheduled.

Contact:Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de