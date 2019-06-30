finanzen.net
29.07.2019 19:02
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler adjusts 2019 full-year guidance

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler adjusts 2019 full-year guidance

29-Jul-2019 / 19:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler adjusts 2019 full-year guidance
 

HERZOGENAURACH, July 29, 2019. Schaeffler AG (ISIN DE000SHA0159, WKN SHA015) today decided to adjust its 2019 full-year guidance for the Schaeffler Group as a whole and for its divisions.


Schaeffler Group now expects global automobile production to decline by 4 percent for 2019. On February 19, 2019 Schaeffler Group had anticipated a decline of 1 percent. This deterioration in market conditions for the group's Automotive OEM division, in particular in China and Europe, since the beginning of the year and the associated volume effects require an adjustment of the 2019 full-year guidance. Moreover, lower demand from certain key accounts in the Automotive Aftermarket let to a downward revision of the divisional sales guidance, while higher than expected demand in certain sectors in the Industrial division led to an upward revision.


Against this background, the Schaeffler Group now anticipates revenue growth (at constant currency) of minus 1 to plus 1 percent (previously 1 to 3 percent) for 2019, an EBIT margin (before special items) of 7 to 8 percent (previously 8 to 9 percent), and a free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of EUR 350 to 400 million (previously approximately EUR 400 million).


The guidance for each of the three divisions now is as follows:

Divisional guidance Automotive OEM Automotive AM Industrial
  Old New Old New Old New
Revenue growth1)
(in %)		 1-3% -2-0% 1-3% -2-0% 1-3% 2-4%
EBIT margin2)
(in %)		 6-7% 5-6% 15-16% 15-16% 10-11% 10-11%
 

1) at constant currency
2) before special items

"Revenue growth (at constant currency)", "EBIT margin (before special items)" and "Free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities" are defined in the Annual Report 2018 on pages 34f and 56f, which is available at www.schaeffler.com."

 


Contact:

Thorsten Möllmann, Senior Vice President Global Communications
& Branding, Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-5000, e-mail: presse@schaeffler.com		 Renata Casaro, Head of Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-4440, e-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Dr. Axel Lüdeke, Vice President Business and Financial Communications & PR, Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-5000, e-mail: presse@schaeffler.com		 Jens Briemle, Investor Relations,
Schaeffler AG, Herzogenaurach, Germany
Phone +49 9132 82-4440, e-mail: ir@schaeffler.com

 

29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Schaeffler AG
Industriestr. 1-3
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Phone: 09132 - 82 0
E-mail: ir@schaeffler.com
Internet: www.schaeffler.com
ISIN: DE000SHA0159
WKN: SHA015
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 848329

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

848329  29-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=848329&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: 2. Quartal mit starkem Industriegeschäft - Schwaches Marktumfeld bei Automotive OEM macht Prognosekorrektur erforderlich (EQS Group)
19:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler passt Jahresprognose 2019 an (EQS Group)
26.07.19
Schaeffler-Aktie: Das lange Warten auf Besserung (dpa-afx)
23.07.19
DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
10.07.19
ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Schaeffler auf 8 Euro - 'Hold' (dpa-afx)
02.07.19
Schaeffler-Aktie auf Tiefgang - ein Sinnbild für die Zukunft deutscher Automobilzulieferer? (Der Aktionär)
01.07.19
B5 Börse 19.12 Uhr: Pessimistischer Ausblick setzt Schaeffler zu (ARD)
01.07.19
Schaeffler-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schaeffler verkauft Werk an Management und bleibt fürs restliche Jahr vorsichtig (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Schaeffler News
RSS Feed
Schaeffler zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Schaeffler AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.07.2019Schaeffler HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.07.2019Schaeffler SellUBS AG
08.07.2019Schaeffler UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.06.2019Schaeffler buyKepler Cheuvreux
28.06.2019Schaeffler HaltenDZ BANK
28.06.2019Schaeffler buyKepler Cheuvreux
22.05.2019Schaeffler buyHSBC
10.05.2019Schaeffler kaufenDZ BANK
09.05.2019Schaeffler OutperformCredit Suisse Group
09.05.2019Schaeffler buyKepler Cheuvreux
10.07.2019Schaeffler HoldDeutsche Bank AG
28.06.2019Schaeffler HaltenDZ BANK
18.06.2019Schaeffler HoldWarburg Research
09.05.2019Schaeffler HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.05.2019Schaeffler HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
08.07.2019Schaeffler SellUBS AG
08.07.2019Schaeffler UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.06.2019Schaeffler UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
27.05.2019Schaeffler SellUBS AG
14.05.2019Schaeffler UnderperformMerrill Lynch & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Schaeffler AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Schaeffler News

01.07.19Schaeffler-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Schaeffler verkauft Werk an Management und bleibt fürs restliche Jahr vorsichtig
01.07.19Schaeffler-Vorstand schickt die Aktien von Daimler und Volkswagen auf Talfahrt!
23.07.19DGAP-AFR: Schaeffler AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
02.07.19Schaeffler-Aktie auf Tiefgang - ein Sinnbild für die Zukunft deutscher Automobilzulieferer?
26.07.19Schaeffler-Aktie: Das lange Warten auf Besserung
10.07.19ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank senkt Ziel für Schaeffler auf 8 Euro - 'Hold'
01.07.19Trüber Ausblick von Schaeffler
01.07.19B5 Börse 19.12 Uhr: Pessimistischer Ausblick setzt Schaeffler zu
30.06.19Juni 2019: So schätzen Experten die Schaeffler-Aktie ein
01.07.19AKTIE IM FOKUS: Schaeffler nach Aussagen zum Marktumfeld unter Druck
Weitere Schaeffler News
Anzeige

Inside

Vor den Halbjahreszahlen  was Sie über die Bayer-Aktie wissen sollten!
Kundenservice bei Scalable Capital
DZ BANK - Märkte in Aufruhr - Favoritenwechsel bei den Edelmetallen?
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Protect Aktienanleihen und Protect Multi Aktienanleihen zeichnen
SOCIETE GENERALE: Daimler - Kursziel 53,50 Euro
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones sehr zaghaft
Trends erkennen, Investment-Chancen nutzen
Heineken prognostiziert steigende Bierpreise
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Schaeffler-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Schaeffler Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leicht im Minus -- SLM mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- LSE und Refinitiv wollen Fusion - Deutsche Börse beerdigt Kaufpläne -- Ströer, Sanofi, Lexicon, Telekom im Fokus

JENOPTIK will Mechatroniksparte verkaufen - Vertrag mit CEO verlängert. Trump erneuert Kritik an US-Notenbank Fed. Volkswirte: Schweizer Notenbank hat wohl am Devisenmarkt interveniert. Lufthansa prüft wohl Holding-Struktur. Siemens Healthineers kämpft weiter mit Problemen bei Atellica.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 30: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
KW 30: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:22 Uhr
DAX schließt leicht im Minus -- SLM mit Umsatz- und Gewinnwarnung -- LSE und Refinitiv wollen Fusion - Deutsche Börse beerdigt Kaufpläne -- Ströer, Sanofi, Lexicon, Telekom im Fokus
Immobilien
18:46 Uhr
Youth Hostels: Von Zehn-Bett-Zimmern zur interessanten Investmentoption
Ausland
19:07 Uhr
Aggressive Expansion: Alibaba greift Amazon auf dessen Heimatmarkt an
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
Amazon906866
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
TeslaA1CX3T
Infineon AG623100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Microsoft Corp.870747
Pan American Silver Corp.876617