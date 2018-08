DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG: Discussions regarding an early resignation of the CEO Gregory Ellis

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Scout24 AG: Discussions regarding an early resignation of the CEO Gregory Ellis



29-Aug-2018 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 29 August 2018 - The supervisory board of Scout24 AG is conducting discussions with Mr Gregory Ellis, the CEO, regarding his potential early resignation from the office of the Company's Chief Executive Officer. The discussions are held at the request of Mr Gregory Ellis, who wishes to resign from his office for personal reasons.

Whether and, if applicable, on which conditions an agreement with Mr Ellis will be reached is still open at this stage. The same applies to the date of a potential resignation by Mr Ellis. The necessary resolution of the supervisory board as the competent corporate body is still pending.



Notifying Person and Investor Relations

Britta Schmidt

Vice President Investor Relations & Controlling

Fon: +49 89 44456 3278

Email: ir@scout24.com



Media Relations

Jan Flaskamp

Vice President Communications & Marketing

Fon: +49 30 24301 0721

Email: mediarelations@scout24.com