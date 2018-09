DGAP-Adhoc: Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board appoints Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board appoints Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer



Luxembourg, September 6, 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") today appointed Yves Rannou as Chief Executive Officer of Senvion. Yves Rannou will take over his new role from acting interim Chief Executive Officer, Kumar Manav Sharma, in March 2019 at the latest. Kumar Manav Sharma will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer.

Yves Rannou has more than 20 years of experience in leading positions in the renewable energy industry. Most recently, he was President and CEO of General Electric's Renewable Energy Hydro Division.

Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person):

Anja Siehler

Senior Manager - Capital Markets

phone: +352 26 00 - 5285

email: anja.siehler@senvion.com

