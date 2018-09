DGAP-Adhoc: Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding an appointment as Chief Executive Officer

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Senvion S.A. / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding an appointment as Chief Executive Officer



06-Sep-2018 / 16:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Senvion S.A.: Supervisory Board in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding an appointment as Chief Executive Officer Luxembourg, September 6, 2018 - In the process of succession planning for the office of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), the Supervisory Board of Senvion S.A. ("Senvion") is currently in discussions with Yves Rannou regarding his appointment as Chief Executive Officer. Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler

Senior Manager - Capital Markets

phone: +352 26 00 - 5285

email: anja.siehler@senvion.com

