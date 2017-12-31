DGAP-Adhoc: SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE - successful placement of convertible notes due 2023

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SGL Carbon SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

SGL CARBON SE: SGL Carbon SE - successful placement of convertible notes due 2023



13-Sep-2018

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SGL Carbon SE - successful placement of convertible notes due 2023



Wiesbaden, September 13, 2018. SGL Carbon SE (the "Issuer", together with its subsidiaries, "SGL Carbon") today successfully completed the placement of unsubordinated, unsecured convertible notes due 2023 (the "Convertible Notes") in the aggregate principal amount of EUR 159.3 million. The Convertible Notes have been offered only to institutional investors outside the United States of America under exclusion of the pre-emptive rights (Bezugsrechte) of existing shareholders of the Issuer (the "Offering"). The Convertible Notes will have a maturity of 5 years until September 20, 2023, and will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their principal amount.



The initial conversion price has been fixed at EUR 13.0220, representing a premium of 30% above the reference price of EUR 10.0169. The coupon has been set at 3.00% p.a., payable semi-annually in arrear on March 20 and September 20 in each year, commencing on March 20, 2019. Settlement of the transaction will take place on or around September 20, 2018.



SGL Carbon SE intends to list the Convertible Notes on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. However, settlement and closing of the Offering is not conditional upon obtaining such inclusion to trading.



SGL Carbon SE plans to use the proceeds from the Offering to refinance existing debt, prolong the maturity profile, increase financial flexibility for further growth and for general corporate purposes.

