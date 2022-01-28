  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
01.02.2022 00:56

DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Siltronic AG / Key word(s): Offer
Siltronic AG: Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline

01-Feb-2022 / 00:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad hoc announcement / Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR

Siltronic AG
Einsteinstraße 172
81677 Munich
www.siltronic.com

Public tender offer by GlobalWafers will not be completed as offer conditions have not been fulfilled within the applicable deadline

Germany, Munich, February 1, 2022 - At the end of 31 January 2022, the deadline to obtain foreign investment approvals for the completion of the public tender offer by GlobalWafers GmbH has expired. GlobalWafers has informed Siltronic that within such deadline, a certificate of non-objection has not been issued nor is deemed to have been issued by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. Therefore, the conditions for the completion of the tender offer have not been fulfilled. The tender offer will not be closed, but has expired.

The business combination agreement between GlobalWafers and Siltronic foresees that GlobalWafers shall pay a termination fee of EUR 50 million to Siltronic in the event of failure to obtain required regulatory approvals within the applicable deadlines.

 

Additional information

ISIN: DE000WAF3001 / DE000WAF3019
WKN: WAF300 / WAF301
Deutsche Boerse: WAF
Trading: Amtlicher Markt (Prime Standard),
Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse

Contact:
Dr. Rupert Krautbauer
Head of Investor Relations & Communications
Tel.: +49 (0)89 8564 3133
E-Mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com

 

Important Information
This adhoc announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Siltronic that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of the Siltronic-management, of which many are beyond the control of Siltronic. These are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Siltronic may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Siltronic neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Siltronic AG
Einsteinstr. 172
81677 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 8564 3133
Fax: +49 89 8564-3904
E-mail: investor.relations@siltronic.com
Internet: www.siltronic.com
ISIN: DE000WAF3001
WKN: WAF300
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1274895

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1274895  01-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Siltronic AG
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf Siltronic AG
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu Siltronic AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Aktie unter der Lupe
Januar 2022: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur Siltronic-Aktie
Im abgelaufenen Monat haben einige Analysten ihre Einstufung der Siltronic-Aktie überprüft.
00:56 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Siltronic AG: Kein Vollzug des Übernahmeangebots durch GlobalWafers, da Angebotsbedingung nicht fristgemäß eingetreten (EQS Group)
00:46 Uhr
Siltronic: Wirtschaftsministerium verweigert Übernahme von Chip-Zulieferer (Spiegel Online)
Siltronic-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
00:10 Uhr
Frist zur Siltronic-Übernahme endet ohne Genehmigung des Ministeriums (dpa-afx)
31.01.22
Wafer: Bundesregierung lässt Übernahme von Siltronic scheitern (Golem.de)
31.01.22
Siltronic-Aktie springt an: Überprüfung von Siltronic-Übernahme läuft laut Wirtschaftsministerium noch (Reuters)
31.01.22
Update: Kampf um Siltronic - Übernahme durch Global Wafers vor dem Aus (Börse Online)
28.01.22
Siltronic: Übernahmepläne - war?s das? (Der Aktionär)
28.01.22
Mögliches Aus für Siltronic-Übernahme - Aktie dreht ins Minus (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Siltronic News
RSS Feed
Siltronic zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Siltronic AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
27.01.2022Siltronic HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
26.01.2022Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.01.2022Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.01.2022Siltronic OutperformOddo BHF
11.01.2022Siltronic HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
26.01.2022Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
19.01.2022Siltronic BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
18.01.2022Siltronic OutperformOddo BHF
10.12.2020Siltronic buyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.11.2020Siltronic buyOddo BHF
27.01.2022Siltronic HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.01.2022Siltronic HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
27.10.2021Siltronic NeutralUBS AG
27.10.2021Siltronic HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.10.2021Siltronic HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
22.01.2021Siltronic verkaufenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
09.03.2020Siltronic ReduceOddo BHF
05.02.2020Siltronic SellJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.05.2019Siltronic SellUBS AG
03.05.2019Siltronic SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Siltronic AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Siltronic News

26.01.22Siltronic-Aktie schlussendlich deutlich schwächer: Siltronic-Kauf durch Globalwafers scheitert anscheinend am Widerstand Deutschlands
17.01.22Siltronic sieht keine Fortschritte bei Übernahme-Prüfung - Aktie mit Kursrutsch
31.01.22Siltronic-Aktie springt an: Überprüfung von Siltronic-Übernahme läuft laut Wirtschaftsministerium noch
28.01.22Mögliches Aus für Siltronic-Übernahme - Aktie dreht ins Minus
07.01.22Siltronic-Aktie stabil: Verkauf nach Taiwan bleibt Hängepartie
17.01.22Siltronic: Was läuft da verkehrt?
26.01.22DAX & Co mit deutlicher Erholung: Airbus, RWE, Lufthansa und Shop Apotheke stark - Siltronic sackt ab
21.01.22Grünes Licht aus China für Übernahme von Siltronic durch Globalwafers unter Auflagen
18.01.22Siltronic-Aktionäre glauben nicht mehr an Verkauf nach Taiwan
19.01.22ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Siltronic auf 'Buy' - Ziel 160 Euro
Weitere Siltronic News
Werbung

Trading-News

Bayer und Deutsche Bank sind die Gewinner im Januar: Wer hätte das gedacht?
Sony sucht Partner für E-Auto-Projekt
Börsendisziplin, ein unerlässlicher Baustein für Tradingerfolge!
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Siemens Energy, Volkswagen, Daimler
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Eyb & Wallwitz: Metaversum: Eine Zukunftsreise in eine neue Welt, die niemals schläft
Private Altersvorsorge - Den Ruhestand abgesichert genießen
Schwerpunkt der Woche:  und sie dreht sich doch
Billig ist nicht immer günstig
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Siltronic-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Siltronic Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Seit mehr als 10 Jahren nur Gewinne  Das sind die Aktien, die nie fallen
Abschaffung der EEG-Umlage  Bis 300 EUR werden Familien an Strom sparen
Bei diesem Abschwung ist alles anders  Das müssen Aktionäre jetzt wissen
Paradigmenwechsel in Klimapolitik  das bedeutet der neue Energiepass für Bauherren
Spotify vs. Apple  und das Comeback der Deutschen Bank

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anlegern stehen unruhige Wochen bevor
Energiewende: Wasserstoff verändert den Energiemarkt - das sind die Profiteure
DAX im Plus: Europas Anleger wagen sich wieder aus der Deckung
Update: Kampf um Siltronic - Übernahme durch Global Wafers vor dem Aus
Valneva-Aktie gesucht: So steht es um den Impfstoffhersteller

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- US-Handel endet grün -- Moderna-Vakzin in USA zugelassen -- Januar-Inflation über Erwartungen -- Daimler ändert Namen -- Tesla, BASF, Siemens Gamesa, Stabilus, ATOSS im Fokus

TUI will für Hotelfonds Millionen einsammeln. Twitter klagt gegen neues Netzwerkdurchsetzungsgesetz - Aufschub für Facebook und Google. Telekom baut Partnerschaft mit Google aus. Boeing stellt anscheinend Frachtversion der 777X vor. Apples iPhone holte 2021 in Europa auf. Ferienflieger Eurowings setzt auf "starke Reisesaison".

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Reden Sie über ihre Finanzen, um Anlageentscheidungen zu treffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen