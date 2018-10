DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt Leasing SE - Changes in the Managing Board: Michael Martin Ruhl (47) appointed as new CEO effective from 1 January 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Sixt Leasing SE - Changes in the Managing Board: Michael Martin Ruhl (47) appointed as new CEO effective from 1 January 2019



Pullach, 30 October 2018 - The Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing SE today appointed Mr Michael Martin Ruhl (47) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sixt Leasing SE effective from 1 January 2019. He will take over the CEO position from Mr Thomas Spiegelhalter, who asked the Supervisory Board to terminate his contract early as of 31 December 2018. The Supervisory Board has complied with this request today.