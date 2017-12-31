25.04.2018 15:32
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt achieves above-average results in the first quarter and raises profit expectations for 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Change in Forecast
Sixt SE: Sixt achieves above-average results in the first quarter and raises profit expectations for 2018

25-Apr-2018 / 15:32 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt achieves above-average results in the first quarter and raises profit expectations for 2018

Pullach, 25 April 2018 - The business performance of the mobility service provider Sixt SE in the first quarter of 2018 was significantly better as compared to last year's corresponding quarter. According to an analysis of preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2018 that was completed today, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) for the first quarter of 2018 are expected to amount to around EUR 244 million (Q1 2017: EUR 36.8 million) and consolidated operating revenue for the first quarter 2018 is expected to be slightly above EUR 540 million (Q1 2017: EUR 493.2 million). Consolidated EBT for the first quarter 2018 includes a profit contribution of around EUR 196 million from the sale of Sixt SE's stake in the joint venture DriveNow to the BMW Group. Adjusted for this non-recurring effect, consolidated EBT for the first quarter of 2018 is expected to amount to around EUR 48 million and is thus also significantly higher than the result for the same period last year. This substantial increase is to a large extent based on an increased profit of the Vehicle Rental Business Unit in Germany and abroad.

Due to the business performance in the first quarter and the business performance in the second quarter hitherto, the Managing Board now expects a significant growth of consolidated EBT for the full fiscal year 2018 (2017: EUR 287.3 million). The Board's previous projections had assumed a slightly increased consolidated EBT. Furthermore, the Managing Board expects a significant increase for the consolidated operating revenue for the full fiscal year 2018 (2017: EUR 2,309.3 million).

Sixt SE will disclose its Group Quarterly Statement as at 31 March 2018 as scheduled on 29 May 2018.

Note: "consolidated operating revenue" is not a financial term according to IFRS. Information regarding the composition of the consolidated operating revenue are included in the Annual Report 2016 of Sixt SE on page 87 (available at ir.sixt.eu) and from 27 April 2018 also in the Annual Report 2017 on page 97.

Contact:
Nicole Körnig
Investor Relations
Sixt SE
Tel.: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Email: investorrelations@sixt.com

25-Apr-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.de
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A1PGPF8 Sixt-Anleihe 2012/2018, DE000A11QGR9 Sixt-Anleihe 2014/2020, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

679051  25-Apr-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=679051&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Sixt SE St.

  • Relevant
    2
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt erreicht im ersten Quartal überdurchschnittliches Ergebnis und erhöht Gewinnerwartung für das Gesamtjahr 2018 (EQS Group)
15:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Sixt achieves above-average results in the first quarter and raises profit expectations for 2018 (EQS Group)
24.04.18
Commerzbank AG : Pre Stabilisation Sixt Leasing EUR 4yr (Investegate)
21.04.18
Sixt came to the U.S. in 2011, and it's already the nation's fourth-largest car rental company (Los Angeles Times)
20.04.18
DGAP-AFR: Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
20.04.18
DGAP-AFR: Sixt SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
23.03.18
Die grossen Pläne von Sixt in den USA (Handelszeitung)
19.03.18
Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Sixt, AT&S, Init, Aixtron - auf der Überholspur! (Der Aktionär)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sixt News
RSS Feed
Sixt zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sixt SE St.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.03.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
16.03.2018Sixt SE St kaufenDZ BANK
16.03.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
15.03.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
15.03.2018Sixt SE St HoldWarburg Research
29.03.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
16.03.2018Sixt SE St kaufenDZ BANK
16.03.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
15.03.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
12.02.2018Sixt SE St buyCommerzbank AG
15.03.2018Sixt SE St HoldWarburg Research
12.02.2018Sixt SE St HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.02.2018Sixt SE St HoldWarburg Research
30.01.2018Sixt SE St HoldWarburg Research
30.01.2018Sixt SE St HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
19.05.2015Sixt SellOddo Seydler Bank AG
12.12.2014Sixt SellClose Brothers Seydler Research AG
17.12.2008Sixt Finger wegPrior Börse
24.11.2008Sixt vorerst meidenEuro am Sonntag

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sixt SE St. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Mittwoch 18 Uhr: Aktien mit Potenzial

Hohe Renditen mit deutschen Nebenwerten. Welche Aktien bieten besonderes Kurs­potenzial? Im Online-Seminar stellt Holger Steffen vom Anlegerbrief viel­versprechende Aktien vor.
Hier kostenlos zum Webinar anmelden

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Sixt

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Sixt News

20.04.18DGAP-AFR: Sixt SE: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
24.04.18Commerzbank AG : Pre Stabilisation Sixt Leasing EUR 4yr
20.04.18DGAP-AFR: Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114. 115. 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
21.04.18Sixt came to the U.S. in 2011. and it's already the nation's fourth-largest car rental company
Weitere Sixt News
Anzeige

Inside

Lieber bitter als süß
Vontobel: Attraktive Bonus Cap-Zertifikate
ING Markets: DAX - Das ist die Nagelprobe!
UBS: DAX - Schaukelbörse setzt sich fort
DZ BANK  DAX: Respekt vor der Widerstandszone
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Ungebrochen großer Respekt
BNP Paribas: dailyDAX - Reboundphasen denkbar. Tendenz: Abwärts
SOCIETE GENERALE: Aluminium  Kursabsturz mit Folgen
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Procter & Gamble  derzeit einer der Top-Value-Titel in den USA

In der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins befindet sich die Aktie von Procter & Gamble in der Rangliste Joels Zauberformel auf Platz 13 der 2.000 größten US-Aktien. Grund genug für uns, um über den Konsumgütergiganten zu berichten.
Weiterlesen!

Mehr zur Sixt-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Sixt Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesem Bann zieht Mallorca die Notbremse gegen den Preiswucher
Ausgerechnet jetzt droht dem Iran der Kollaps
Der stille Tod der Riester-Rente
Wolkenkratzer-Index beschwört eine historische Übertreibung
Warum Sie den Wechsel auf Sommerreifen nicht unterschätzen sollten

News von

DAX: Nicht zu voreilig!
Dax schließt im Minus - Macron zu Besuch bei Trump - SAP-Aktie stark
SAP-Aktie nach den Q1-Zahlen 2018: Was Anleger wissen müssen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: So sind in fünf Monaten 35 Prozent Rendite drin
Alphabet-Aktie nach dem Gewinnsprung: Warum jetzt wieder vierstellige Kurse drin sind

News von

Die Probleme von Tesla werden immer größer: Das alles ist in diesem Jahr bereits schief gelaufen
BMW setzt jetzt auf eine Strategie, mit der E-Auto-Hersteller Tesla bereits seit Jahren erfolgreich ist
"Leise, sehr leise": Ferrari-Chef verrät seine E-Auto-Pläne
Ein Unternehmen hat nur eine Mitarbeiterin gefeuert - und so die Produktivität verdoppelt
Teslas problematischstes E-Auto entwickelt sich gerade zur Erfolgsgeschichte

Heute im Fokus

DAX tief in der Verlustzone -- Dow startet leicht fester -- Starker Euro drückt auf Linde-Umsatz -- Twitter überrascht mit schwarzen Zahlen -- OSRAM, Porsche, Facebook im Fokus

Comcast will Sky noch dieses Jahr übernehmen. GlaxoSmithKline bestätigt trotz Gewinneinbruch Prognose. Boeing übertrifft Erwartungen. Wladimir Putin verdoppelt 2017 sein Gehalt. Abverkauf bei Klöckner & Co trotz erhöhtem Ausblick. Infineon-Aktie mit Rückenwind. Italien verlängert anscheinend Frist für Alitalia-Verkauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn teuersten Fußball-Transfers aller Zeiten
Was sind die teuersten Spielerwechsel der Fußballgeschichte?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Hier verdient man am besten
Bei diesen deutschen Unternehmen gibt es das höchste Gehalt
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Hier haben die mächtigsten CEOs studiert Wo haben die mächtigsten Konzernchefs studiert?
Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Mit Andrea Nahles wurde erstmals eine Frau zur Parteivorsitzenden der SPD gewählt. Glauben Sie, dass Nahles die Richtige ist, um die Partei aus der Krise zu führen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:32 Uhr
DAX tief in der Verlustzone -- Dow startet leicht fester -- Starker Euro drückt auf Linde-Umsatz -- Twitter überrascht mit schwarzen Zahlen -- OSRAM, Porsche, Facebook im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
15:00 Uhr
Nestlé: Schneiders langer Weg zum Ziel
Sonstiges
15:15 Uhr
US-Anleihen: Kursverluste - Zehnjahresrendite über drei Prozent
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
OSRAM AGLED400
Deutsche Post AG555200
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
E.ON SEENAG99
Allianz840400
EVOTEC AG566480
Siemens AG723610