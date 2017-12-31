28.08.2018 23:50
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Change of Personnel
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors

28-Aug-2018 / 23:50 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Planned corporate actions, capital increase, personnel, change in management structure, planned participation by investor

SNP SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors


Heidelberg, August 28, 2018 - The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided on August 4, 2018 to promptly initiate preparations for an equity increase requiring an offering prospectus in the fourth quarter of 2018. SNP SE intends to issue 1.127 million bearer shares from authorized capital in November 2018. The subscription period is scheduled to start on October 23, 2018 and continue until November 6, 2018. This is subject to approval of the securities prospectus by the German financial supervisory authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht [BaFin]) and its publication.

The Board of Directors of SNP SE also voted unanimously to modify the management structure of SNP SE on August 4, 2018. SNP SE intends to appoint at least one additional managing director to support Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither.

SNP SE is also in talks with a group of investors concerning their long-term involvement as strategic investors in SNP SE. A further change in the leadership structure of SNP SE, including representatives of the investors, is planned once the new investors are on board.

As far as SNP SE is aware, the investors are currently willing to acquire shares in SNP SE both via the stock market and - insofar as subscription rights are not exercised - as part of the planned capital increase.

The shares in SNP SE are listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007203705).

Further information is available at www.snpgroup.com

Notes:

This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of European Regulation 2003/71/EG and as such is not an offer to sell or an invitation to buy shares in SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE. Investors should not subscribe for the securities referred to in this document except on the basis of information contained in the prospectus for the shares. A prospectus will be published and investors can receive a copy from SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Dossenheimer Landstrasse 100, 69121 Heidelberg, Germany, or from the website of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE.

This document contains forward-looking statements on our current estimates of future events. Such forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "can/could," "plan," "project," "shall/should" and similar terms. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Should a risk materialize or a source of uncertainty present itself, or should the assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be incorrect, the actual results could differ significantly from the results mentioned or implied in these statements. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements, since they are based exclusively on the circumstances as of the publication date.

Contact:

Marcel Wiskow
Tel.: +49 6221 6425-637
Email: investorrelations@snpgroup.com

28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
69121 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637
Fax: +49 6221 6425 470
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

718405  28-Aug-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=718405&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
28.08.18
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Board of Directors intends to carry out a capital increase, has adopted changes to the management structure and is holding talks with investors (EQS Group)
09.08.18
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
09.08.18
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
02.08.18
DGAP-News: SNP veröffentlicht Geschäftsergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2018 (EQS Group)
02.08.18
DGAP-News: SNP Publishes Operating Results for the First Half of 2018 (EQS Group)
30.07.18
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
30.07.18
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
26.07.18
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner News
RSS Feed
SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
07.08.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
29.06.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
15.05.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
11.04.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
07.02.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
07.08.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
29.06.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
15.05.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
11.04.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
07.02.2018SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE KaufenSRH Alsterresearch
23.10.2009SNP neutral (Update)BankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
23.10.2009SNP neutralBankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG
19.10.2009SNP einen Teil der Gewinne realisierenEuro am Sonntag

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner News

02.08.18DGAP-News: SNP veröffentlicht Geschäftsergebnisse für das erste Halbjahr 2018
30.07.18DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
09.08.18DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
09.08.18DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
30.07.18DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
02.08.18DGAP-News: SNP Publishes Operating Results for the First Half of 2018
Weitere SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner News
Anzeige

Inside

Legen Sie Ihr Geld beim deutschen Marktführer für Robo-Advice an
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Jeden Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Das große Börsenspiel 2018! Gewinnen Sie einen Jaguar F-TYPE, jede Woche 2.222 Euro & 9x iPhone X!
Continental - jetzt zugreifen?
EUR-USD: Wichtiger Widerstand muss fallen
SOCIETE GENERALE: RWE  Chance von 29 Prozent
UBS: Volkswagen - Vollgas bei der digitalen Transformation
HSBC: Börsenbetreiber: Deutsche Börse und LSE im Fokus!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner Peer Group News

24.08.18DGAP-News: GK Software - Umsatzwachstum im 1. Halbjahr weiter fortgesetzt (vorläufige Zahlen)
24.08.18DGAP-News: GK Software - Strong growth continues in the first six months (provisional figures)
24.07.18DGAP-AFR: Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114. 115. 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
24.07.18DGAP-AFR: Software AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
19.07.18Software-Aktien etwas erholt von Kursrutsch nach Zahlen
18.07.18Software AG überrascht mit Gewinnanstieg - Aktie jedoch unter Druck
18.07.18AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Anleger flüchten aus Software AG - Wachstumsmaschine stottert
18.07.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Starke Quartalszahlen treiben DAX an 200-Tagelinie
18.07.18XETRA-SCHLUSS/Gute Unternehmenszahlen treiben DAX an 200-Tagelinie
18.07.18MÄRKTE EUROPA/Starke Quartalszahlen treiben - DAX an 200-Tagelinie

News von

Ökonomen unterläuft bei Kritik an Mietpreisbremse schwerer Fehler
So stark würde Deutschland vom Ende des Soli profitieren
Bis zu 5000 Prozent Zinsen  jetzt ist der Wucherer am Ende
So holen sich jobbende Schüler und Studenten Geld vom Staat zurück
Wer alte Gutshäuser kauft, braucht Geld  und viel Geduld

News von

Sechs Gründe, warum der Goldpreis so niedrig ist - und weshalb es wieder nach oben geht
Volkswagen-Aktie: Warum Anleger jetzt auf der Hut sein sollten
Pennystocks: Das sind die sieben deutschen Aktien unter einem Euro
Metro-Aktie vor möglicher Übernahme: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Türkische Lira gibt nach - Anleger in Türkei nach Handelspause verunsichert

News von

In Hongkong zeigt sich, wie horrende Immobilienpreise Millennials zu zweifelhaften Maßnahmen zwingen
Amazon hat einen neuen Plan, wie das Unternehmen mit Alexa viel Geld verdienen kann
Es gibt eine Sache in Deutschland, die Gründer und Startups wahnsinnig nervt
Millionen Mieter können viel Geld sparen, wenn sie auf ein Detail achten
Startup verkauft Roller, mit dem man für 5 Euro von Frankfurt nach Berlin fahren könnte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit leichtem Plus -- VW wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus

Nemetschek steigt in Gebäudemanagement ein. Tiffany hebt nach starkem Quartal Ausblick an. Wegen Suche nach "Trump": Trump wettert gegen Google. HSBC sieht gute Einstiegschance bei Wachstumswert FMC. CoBa fürchtet mehr Protektionismus durch Handelsabkommen USA-Mexiko.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

So viel erhalten Bundesliga-Clubs durch Trikotsponsoring
Das Trikotsponsoring der Bundesliga 2018/2019
KW 34: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 34 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die bestbezahlten Promis der Welt 2018
Bis zu 285 Millionen US-Dollar Verdienst
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Job verdient man am meisten?
Die reichsten Länder der EU
Das sind die wohlhabendsten Länder der EU
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Deutschlands wohlhabendste Selfmade-Milliardäre
Das sind die reichsten Selfmade-Milliardäre in Deutschland
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollte die EU die Zeitumstellung abschaffen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
28.08.18
DAX schließt kaum bewegt -- Wall Street mit leichtem Plus -- VW wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen -- Nestlé vollzieht milliardenschweren Starbucks-Deal -- E.ON, RWE, Axel Springer, AIXTRON im Fokus
Ausland
28.08.18
"New World": Amazon bringt eigenes MMORPG auf den Markt
Aktie im Fokus
28.08.18
Volkswagen wollte offenbar bei Tesla einsteigen: Warum Elon Musk ablehnte
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681
GoProA1XE7G
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
EVOTEC AG566480
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
Amazon906866