  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
14.01.2022 18:33

DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2021 Fiscal Year

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Profit Warning
SNP SE Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2021 Fiscal Year

14-Jan-2022 / 18:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SNP SE Publishes Preliminary Figures for 2021 Fiscal Year

Heidelberg, January 14, 2022 - Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) generated revenues of around EUR 44 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (previous year: EUR 37.5 million), still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and an EBIT margin in the mid-single-digit percentage range (previous year: approx. 1%). For the 2021 fiscal year, this results in annual revenues of around EUR 166 million (previous year: EUR 143.8 million), EBITDA of around EUR 14 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million) and an EBIT margin of approx. 3% (previous year: 0.6%). This enabled significant growth rates to be achieved in terms of both revenue and earnings. However, the preliminary figures for annual revenues, EBITDA and the EBIT margin are each below the forecast of EUR 170 million to EUR 180 million (revenues), EUR 18 million to EUR 22 million (EBITDA) and 5% to 7% (EBIT margin) published in October 2021.

The main reasons for the deviation in revenue expectations are the postponement of projects from the fourth quarter of 2021 to 2022 as well as lower than expected project volumes in the awarding of major IT projects as a result of time extensions and partially commissioned orders.

Earnings were impacted by non-recurring special costs of around EUR 1 million in the fourth quarter. In addition, in 2021, an increasing number of projects were implemented with partners on the basis of software quotas that were contracted in previous years; these software revenues of around EUR 7 million and the resulting effects on earnings were already realized in previous years. Since mid-2021, SNP has started to conclude new contracts with partner companies exclusively without software quotas firmly agreed in advance and without recognizing the revenue and earnings upon signing the contract. As a result, the order entry and revenue from these transactions no longer apply when the contract is concluded with the partner, but only when the sale is made to the end customer.

Order entry increased to approx. EUR 192 million in the 2021 fiscal year (previous year: EUR 184.4 million), and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.15 was achieved.

For the 2022 fiscal year, the company expects significant revenue growth and a very strong increase in EBITDA, EBIT and EBIT margin, assuming there is renewed willingness to invest worldwide.

The figures in this notification are based on preliminary and unaudited Group figures. The Annual Report 2021 will be published on March 30, 2022.

14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1269120

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1269120  14-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269120&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
18:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Vorläufige Zahlen bestätigen den Wachstumskurs der SNP SE: Im Geschäftsjahr 2021 Zuwächse bei Auftragseingang, Umsatz und Profitabilität (EQS Group)
18:33 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (EQS Group)
21.12.21
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
10.12.21
DGAP-NVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
10.12.21
DGAP-News: Jenoptik vertraut bei SAP S/4HANA-Transformation auf SNP (EQS Group)
09.12.21
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung vom 08.12.2021 gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
08.12.21
DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
29.11.21
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE deutsch (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner News
RSS Feed
SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.05.2021SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
15.01.2021SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
20.11.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
02.11.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE HoldWarburg Research
02.11.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
15.01.2021SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
20.11.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
02.11.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
15.07.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
14.07.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE buyWarburg Research
28.05.2021SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.11.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE HoldWarburg Research
04.05.2020SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
23.05.2019SNP Schneider-NeureitherPartner SE HaltenSRH Alsterresearch
23.10.2009SNP neutral (Update)BankM - Repräsentanz der biw AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner News

21.12.21DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
21.12.21DGAP-PVR: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Weitere SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner News
Werbung

Trading-News

Intakte Wachstumsstory in wettbewerbsintensivem Marktumfeld: Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen!
E.ON arbeitet an seiner Vorreiterrolle - Aktie am Mehrjahreshoch
Vontobel: Investments fürs neue Jahr gesucht?
Biontech, Teamviewer und Lufthansa - Gewinner oder Verlierer 2022?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
PRIMA Fonds Service - Einladung zum Fondsmanager-Dialog Q1/2022 am 25.01.2022 um 11 Uhr
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Muskelspiele der Fed
Quartalssplitter - Ohne Aktien geht es nicht
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner Peer Group News

18:08 UhrAKTIEN IM FOKUS 3: SAP treten auf der Stelle - Studien belasten Software AG
18:01 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Wochenschluss im Minus - EDF brechen ein
16:12 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Berichtssaison liefert Impulse - EDF brechen ein
13:25 UhrAKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: SAP nach Zahlen nun im Minus - Studien belasten Software AG
13:05 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Berichtssaison liefert Impulse - EDF brechen ein
09:47 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen starten leichter - EdF brechen ein
09:34 UhrAKTIEN IM FOKUS: SAP nach Zahlen gefragt - Analystenurteile belasten Software AG
06:49 UhrANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Software AG auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 39 Euro
13.01.22Erste Schätzungen: Software gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
06.01.22Infineon. Nemetschek. TeamViewer & Co.: Aussicht auf steigende Zinsen belastet Technologiewerte

News von

Heizen, aber richtig  Ist die Wärmepumpe wirklich alternativlos?
Ewiges Wachstum der großen ETF? Die Inflation setzt auch dieser Idee ein Ende
Absturz der Hype-Aktien und ein galaktischer Aufstieg 
Das sind Heiko Thiemes drei Aktienideen für 2022
Kredit-Wende und neuer Risikopuffer  das Eigenheim wird endgültig unerreichbar

News von

Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Teamviewer-Aktie, Allgeier und Brockhaus: Drei Top-Warburg-Kauftipps für 2022
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Historische Chance?
Immobilien: Finanzaufsicht zwingt Banken, sich für Crash zu rüsten
DAX im Minus - Europas Börsen im Sinkflug - US-Bilanzen helfen nicht

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- WACKER CHEMIE übertrifft Erwartungen 2021 -- SAP zieht Tempo im Cloudgeschäft an -- JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, DWS, MorphoSys, EDF, Vitesco im Fokus

Corona-Impfstoff von Novavax soll ab 21. Februar verfügbar sein. Drägerwerk mit Umsatzeinbußen. Wechsel im AUDI-Aufsichtsrat. Nagarro will Umsatz 2022 um fast ein Drittel steigern. Siemens-Kunden müssen wohl auf Steuerungs-Chips warten. EZB: Lagarde rechnet mit Inflationsrückgang 2022. Streit um Zukunft von Generali-Chef eskaliert im Verwaltungsrat. Maersk erwartet 2021 noch mehr Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen