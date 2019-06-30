finanzen.net
18.07.2019 23:40
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: Software AG publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outlook for Digital Business Platform business line

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Software AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Software AG publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outlook for Digital Business Platform business line

18-Jul-2019 / 23:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc Disclosure (Inside Information according to article 17 MAR)

Software AG publishes preliminary Q2 2019 financial results and adjusts 2019 outlook for Digital Business Platform business line

- Total revenue at EUR 210 million up by 2.1% year-on-year / in line with analyst consensus of EUR 211.8 million

- DBP business (excluding Cloud & IoT) at EUR 97.5 million (consensus EUR 104.3 million) down by 4.3% year-on-year

- Cloud & IoT business EUR 12.8 million (consensus EUR 10.3 million) up by 143.6% year-on-year

- Adabas & Natural (A&N) business at EUR 53 million (consensus EUR 51 million) up 0.8% year-on-year

- EBIT at EUR 47.7 million (consensus EUR 47.7 million) in line with market expectation

- EBITA (non-IFRS) margin at 26.7%

- New FY outlook for DBP (ex. Cloud & IoT) revenue growth is -6% to 0% at constant currency

- All other 2019 outlook numbers re-confirmed

- Analyst conference call to be held on July 19, 2019 at 09:00 CEST

[Unless otherwise mentioned, all percentages are rounded stated numbers to reflect year-on-year comparisons]

Today, the Management Board of Software AG (MDAX, ISIN DE000A2GS401 / SOW) pre-announced its financial figures (IFRS, preliminary) for the second quarter of 2019. According to an initial consolidation of the results, the company showed group revenue and profit by and large in line with analyst consensus. However the revenue mix of the business lines varied: within the digital business Software AG's Cloud & IoT revenue increase of 143.6% in Q2 was ahead of expectations (consensus +95%) whereas the revenues from integration software (DBP excluding Cloud and IoT) were lower than expected (EUR 97.5 million vs. consensus EUR 104.3 million; previous year EUR 101.8 million). Ongoing reorganisation of the sales force in North America led to DBP license revenues of EUR 28.3 million (consensus EUR 35.1 million; previous year EUR 35.7 million). On the other hand the traditional business with Adabas & Natural products delivered again stable results proving the sustainable strength of the business line. Including professional services of EUR 46.7 million (consensus EUR 46.2 million; previous year EUR 46 million), the company's total revenue in the second quarter increased by 2.1% reaching EUR 210 million (consensus EUR 211.8 million; previous year EUR 205.7 million).

Based on an initial consolidation of the results, the expected EBIT will be in line with analyst consensus at EUR 47.7 million (previous year EUR 52.2 million). Reflecting the HELIX transformation, the Group's EBITA (non-IFRS) margin will be 26.7% (consensus 27.0%; previous year 29.9%).

Based on the current business development and the pipeline at the end of Q2 2019, Software AG's Management Board adjusts its 2019 outlook for DBP revenue growth to a new corridor of -6% to 0% (from previously 3% - 7%) at constant currency. The 2019 outlook for the business line A&N (-3% to +3%) and Cloud & IoT (+75% to +125%) revenue growth at constant currency as well as EBITA (non-IFRS) margin (28% to 30%) remains unchanged. For the mid-term perspective management confirms good progress in the business transformation program Helix.

An analyst & media call will be held on July 19, 2019 at 09:00 CEST.

The full set of Q2 2019 preliminary financial figures will be published on July 23th, 2019.

Darmstadt, July 18, 2019

Software AG / The Management Board


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Frederic Freichel
Manager Investor Relations

Email: frederic.freichel@softwareag.com
Tel: +49 6151 92 1106

18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Software AG
Uhlandstraße 12
64297 Darmstadt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6151 92-1900
Fax: +49 (0)6151 92-34 1899
E-mail: Investor.Relations@softwareag.com
Internet: www.softwareag.com
ISIN: DE000A2GS401
WKN: A2GS40
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 843623

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

843623  18-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843623&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Software AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
23:40 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Software AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Finanzergebnisse für das zweite Quartal 2019 mit neuem Jahresausblick 2019 für den Geschäftsbereich Digital Business Platform (EQS Group)
08:36 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP geraten nach Zahlen unter Druck - Auch Software AG schwach (dpa-afx)
30.06.19
Software-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juni vom Papier halten (finanzen.net)
26.06.19
CIti: Software AG - Die Bullen können noch nicht überzeugen (finanzen.net)
26.06.19
Citi: Software AG - Die Bullen können noch nicht überzeugen (finanzen.net)
24.06.19
Software AG ernennt Elke Frank zum Personalvorstand (Dow Jones)
24.06.19
DGAP-News: Software AG ernennt Dr. Elke Frank zum Personalvorstand (EQS Group)
24.06.19
QIX Deutschland: Darum gehören Software AG und Merck KGaA heute zu den Top-Performern im Index (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Software News
RSS Feed
Software zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Software AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12.07.2019Software buyBaader Bank
08.07.2019Software buyUBS AG
08.07.2019Software Equal weightBarclays Capital
26.06.2019Software kaufenDZ BANK
26.06.2019Software kaufenDZ BANK
12.07.2019Software buyBaader Bank
08.07.2019Software buyUBS AG
26.06.2019Software kaufenDZ BANK
26.06.2019Software kaufenDZ BANK
21.05.2019Software buyBaader Bank
08.07.2019Software Equal weightBarclays Capital
25.06.2019Software HoldHSBC
07.06.2019Software NeutralCredit Suisse Group
29.04.2019Software NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.2019Software HaltenIndependent Research GmbH
03.04.2019Software UnderweightMorgan Stanley
17.12.2018Software UnderweightMorgan Stanley
22.10.2018Software UnderperformCredit Suisse Group
19.10.2018Software SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.10.2018Software UnderperformCredit Suisse Group

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Software AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Software News

30.06.19Software-Aktie: Was Analysten im Juni vom Papier halten
24.06.19QIX Deutschland: Darum gehören Software AG und Merck KGaA heute zu den Top-Performern im Index
24.06.19Software AG ernennt Elke Frank zum Personalvorstand
26.06.19CIti: Software AG - Die Bullen können noch nicht überzeugen
08:36 UhrAKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP geraten nach Zahlen unter Druck - Auch Software AG schwach
26.06.19Citi: Software AG - Die Bullen können noch nicht überzeugen
24.06.19DGAP-News: Software AG ernennt Dr. Elke Frank zum Personalvorstand
19.06.19DGAP-PVR: Software AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
19.06.19DGAP-PVR: Software AG: Release according to Article 40. Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
24.06.19DGAP-News: Software AG Appoints Dr. Elke Frank as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board
Weitere Software News
Anzeige

Inside

Was ist das Risiko bei der Geldanlage und wie kann es minimiert werden?
SOCIETE GENERALE: TRADING-AKTION HAPPY FRIDAY - KEINE SPREADS
Branche im Fokus: Gesundheit und Pharma  Diese Branchen-ETFs sollten Sie kennen!
USD/JPY: Dollarschwäche führt zum Kursziel
VW und Softbank suchen nach der richtigen Strategie
Vontobel: Gold - Seitwärtskonsolidierung nach Sechs-Jahres-Hoch
TOTAL investiert in die Zukunft
Amazon  Auf zu neuen Ufern
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Software-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Software Peer Group News

23:43 UhrMicrosoft beats estimates. powered by growing cloud profits
23:43 UhrMicrosoft beats estimates. powered by growing cloud profits
23:34 UhrSAP SE (SAP) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript
23:30 UhrSony and Microsoft Throw GameStop a Lifeline
23:28 UhrAzure revenue continues to slow down for Microsoft
23:13 UhrMicrosoft steigert Gewinn und Umsatz dank Cloud-Boom kräftig
23:00 UhrNewsWatch: Microsoft earnings jump nearly 50% to destroy expectations. stock heads higher
22:51 UhrMicrosoft tops earnings forecasts on cloud growth
22:48 UhrMicrosoft sales beat expectations as cloud growth slows
22:47 UhrMicrosoft sales beat expectations as cloud growth slows

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Wall Street schließt zurückhaltend -- SAP enttäuscht mit ausbleibender Margensteigerung -- Netflix schockt mit Zahl der Neukunden -- Bitcoin, ASOS, Wirecard im Fokus

Bayer-Chef sieht nach Elliott-Kritik kein Grund zum Umdenken. QUALCOMM-Aktie tiefer: EU-Kommission verhängt dreistellige Millionen-Strafe. Heidelberger Druck meldet Gewinnwarnung. eBay kann Erwartungen schlagen. IBM-Umsatz fällt deutlich. EZB prüft wohl neuen Ansatz für Inflationsziel. Munich Re erzielt Milliarden-Gewinn.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 28 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:05 Uhr
DAX beendet Tag im Minus -- Wall Street schließt zurückhaltend -- SAP enttäuscht mit ausbleibender Margensteigerung -- Netflix schockt mit Zahl der Neukunden -- Bitcoin, ASOS, Wirecard im Fokus
Leitzins
23:05 Uhr
Ist es falsch, eine mögliche Zinssenkung durch die US-Notenbank Fed positiv einzustufen?
Aktie im Fokus
22:18 Uhr
Morgan Stanley-Aktie etwas höher: Morgan Stanley leidet weiter unter Handelsflaute
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Netflix Inc.552484
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
Infineon AG623100
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG731400