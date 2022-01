DGAP-Adhoc: Soheil Dastyari to become new Chairman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Soheil Dastyari to become new Chairman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG



25-Jan-2022 / 21:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Soheil Dastyari to become new Chairman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG



The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) appoints Soheil Dastyari as a member of the Executive Board as of 1 March 2022 and at the same time appoints him as Chairman of the Executive Board of the Cologne-based publishing group. The aim of the appointment is to further advance the company's successful growth course. The previous executive board team had stabilised the group's economic earning power and optimised the portfolio earlier than expected. Chief Financial Officer Joachim Herbst, who most recently served as Spokesman of the Executive Board, Simon Decot (Programme) as well as Sandra Dittert (Marketing and Sales) will form the future Executive Board together with Soheil Dastyari. Soheil Dastyari has many years of experience in various management positions in the media sector, including leading positions in the Bertelsmann Group and in the media company Gruner + Jahr.

