  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen. Jetzt informieren!-w-
23.12.2021 00:01

DGAP-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG to acquire ROBYG S.A. to accelerate its path of growth to become the leading Polish residential-for-rent player

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
TAG Immobilien AG to acquire ROBYG S.A. to accelerate its path of growth to become the leading Polish residential-for-rent player

23-Dec-2021 / 00:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAG Immobilien AG to acquire ROBYG S.A. to accelerate its path of growth to become the leading Polish residential-for-rent player

- TAG has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest in ROBYG S.A., the leading residential development firm in Poland, for an estimated purchase price of c. PLN 2,500m (c. EUR 550m), net of certain adjustments

- ROBYG's currently secured pipeline consists of c. 23,000 residential units across four Polish cities, enabling TAG to a meaningful market entry into Warsaw

- Combined with its existing subsidiary Vantage Development S.A., TAG will accelerate building up the largest residential-for-rent portfolio in the major Polish cities of Warsaw, Wroclaw, Poznan, TriCity, Krakow and Lodz consisting of more than 20,000 units to be completed in the years until 2028

- The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2022. EUR 750m bridge financing secured which shall be taken out in 2022


Hamburg (22 December 2021)

Today, TAG Immobilien AG ("TAG") signed via a 100% owned subsidiary, a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in ROBYG S.A. ("ROBYG") from Bricks Acquisitions Limited, a company controlled by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and funds advised by affiliates of Centerbridge Partners L.P. ("Sellers"). The acquisition occurs just about two years after TAG's successful entry into the growing Polish residential market when acquiring Vantage Development S.A. ("Vantage") in late 2019. The final purchase price is based on a total transaction consideration of PLN 3,150m (c. EUR 694m) and subject to certain cash distributions to the Sellers of up to PLN 700m (c. EUR 154m) to be made prior to closing of the transaction and is expected to be in a range of c. PLN 2,450-2,550m (c. EUR 540-560m, based on a PLN/EUR exchange rate of 0.22).

The purchase price, potential repayments of existing financial debt of ROBYG, and further working capital for ROBYG's investments will be funded by a bridge facility of up to EUR 750m. The acquisition is expected to close in Q1 2022 subject to mandatory anti-trust clearance, whilst TAG management intends to refinance the bridge facility by way of capital market instruments in 2022, market conditions permitting.

ROBYG is the largest residential real estate developer in Poland focused on Poland's major cities, with a track record of more than 26,000 units completed and delivered in the past 20 years. The secured residential pipeline currently consists of residential projects in Warsaw, Wroclaw, TriCity and Poznan representing a total of c. 23,000 unsold units. Thereof, according to TAG's current assumptions, up to c. 12,000 units will be held upon completion as yielding assets on the balance sheet to add to TAG's rental portfolio in Poland, whilst the remainder of the development pipeline (c. 11,000 units) is designated for sale.

Contact:

TAG Immobilien AG
Dominique Mann
Head of Investor&Public Relations
Tel. +49 (0) 40 380 32 - 305
Fax +49 (0) 40 380 32 388
ir@tag-ag.com

23-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040 380 32 0
Fax: 040 380 32 388
E-mail: ir@tag-ag.com
Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com
ISIN: DE0008303504
WKN: 830350
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1261458

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1261458  23-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1261458&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu TAG Immobilien AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    4
  • vom Unternehmen
    4
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
00:04 Uhr
DGAP-News: TAG Immobilien AG akquiriert ROBYG S.A. und beschleunigt Wachstumskurs zum führenden Anbieter von Mietwohnungen in Polen (EQS Group)
00:01 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: TAG Immobilien AG akquiriert ROBYG S.A. und beschleunigt Wachstumskurs zum führenden Anbieter von Mietwohnungen in Polen (EQS Group)
22.12.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt TAG Immobilien auf 'Buy' - Ziel 31 Euro (dpa-afx)
TAG Immobilien-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
30.11.21
TAG Immobilien-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im November (finanzen.net)
29.11.21
DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
12.11.21
TAG Immobilien präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
09.11.21
TAG Immobilien-Aktie schwächelt: TAG Immobilien setzt sich höhere Ziele für 2022 (Dow Jones)
09.11.21
ROUNDUP 2: TAG Immobilien will 2022 noch mehr verdienen - Aktie unter Druck (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TAG Immobilien News
RSS Feed
TAG Immobilien zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.12.2021TAG Immobilien BuyWarburg Research
25.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyWarburg Research
16.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyWarburg Research
10.11.2021TAG Immobilien HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyKepler Cheuvreux
22.12.2021TAG Immobilien BuyWarburg Research
25.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyWarburg Research
16.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyWarburg Research
09.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyKepler Cheuvreux
09.11.2021TAG Immobilien BuyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.11.2021TAG Immobilien HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.10.2021TAG Immobilien HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
27.08.2021TAG Immobilien HoldDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2021TAG Immobilien HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.08.2021TAG Immobilien HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
09.11.2021TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
10.05.2021TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
12.11.2020TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
20.08.2020TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank
22.05.2020TAG Immobilien ReduceBaader Bank

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TAG Immobilien AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene TAG Immobilien News

30.11.21TAG Immobilien-Aktie: Einschätzungen und Kursziele der Analysten im November
29.11.21DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
22.12.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research belässt TAG Immobilien auf 'Buy' - Ziel 31 Euro
Weitere TAG Immobilien News
Werbung

Trading-News

Was passiert bei einem Aktiensplit?
Vontobel: Jahresrückblick 2021: Vontobel-Kunden suchten Zertifikate zu Inflation, Wasserstoff, Healtcare - jetzt kommt Logistik
Brent: Rücksetzer nach Omikron-Schock wird mit Käufen beantwortet!
Micron Technology reitet den Trend
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Podcast: Healthcare-Aktien mit Innovationspower gegen Diabetes
Baker Steel: Wie einfach es wäre, ließe ein Tief die Glocken erklingen!
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
So wird das Investmentjahr 2022!
Um jeden Preis
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur TAG Immobilien-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

TAG Immobilien Peer Group News

22.12.21DIC Asset löst Konsortialkredit vorzeitig ab
22.12.21DGAP-News: Vorzeitige Refinanzierung: DIC senkt durchschnittlichen Zins der eigenen Finanzierung. Cashflow für weitere Investitionen
22.12.21DGAP-News: Early refinancing: DIC lowers average interest rate of its financing. cash flow for further investments
22.12.21DGAP-Adhoc: DIC with early redemption of existing syndicated loan
22.12.21DGAP-Adhoc: DIC löst bisherigen Konsortialkredit vorzeitig ab
22.12.21ANALYSE-FLASH: Barclays senkt Ziel für Vonovia auf 65 Euro - 'Overweight'
22.12.21ROUNDUP: Immobilienpreise steigen im Rekordtempo - Warnung vor Blase
21.12.21ANALYSE-FLASH: NordLB senkt Ziel für Deutsche Euroshop auf 15 Euro - 'Halten'
21.12.21Deutsche Wohnen- und Vonovia-Aktie uneinheitlich: CEO Michael Zahn verlässt Deutsche Wohnen zum Jahresende - S&P hebt Rating-Ausblick von Vonovia an
21.12.21Vonovia: Deutsche-Wohnen-Chef will nicht Vorstand werden

News von

Preisrekord bei Immobilien  doch die Vermögensrally wird ein Ende finden
Wir müssen Regeln finden, wie wir mit Telegram umgehen
Ende des Tech-Booms? Diese Aktien verkaufen jetzt die Insider
Dividende gegen Inflation und Rallye der Omikron-Verlierer
Die große Endabrechnung entlarvt das verrückte Börsenjahr

News von

Bayer-Monsanto-Übernahme: "Bayer hat Anleger über die Risiken von Monsanto getäuscht"
Valneva-Aktie: Lauer Booster - Unsere Einschätzung zum Papier
BASF-Aktie: Investmentbank erhöht das Kursziel
Lufthansa-Aktie auf Erholungskurs: Neue Chance nach Korrektur
Der Morgen kompakt: Heute mit Airbus, Fresenius, EON, Nike, Bosch und Novavax

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztlichim Plus -- DAX schließt über 15.500 Punkten -- Beiersdorf kauft in den USA Hautpflegeschäft Chantecaille -- Delivery Hero sagt Expansion in Deutschland ab -- Tesla im Fokus

EZB-Ratsmitglied Holzmann denkt laut über Zinswende nach. Brenntag bekommt mit Kristin Neumann neue Finanzvorständin. CIMIC gewinnt Auftrag für Flughafen-U-Bahn in Sydney. Maersk schluckt Logistikfirma in Hongkong. Barclays nimmt Aroundtown mit 'Underweight' wieder auf. Novartis übernimmt Gyroscope Therapeutics. Mehrere US-Techfirmen verzichten wegen Corona auf Elektronikmesse CES.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Studie: In diesen deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am niedrigsten
Welche Städte haben die geringsten Nebenkosten?
Die toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 50 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen