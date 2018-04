DGAP-Adhoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Chairperson of the supervisory board resigns

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

Munich, 25.4.2018: Ms Eva Castillo Sanz, longstanding member and chairperson of the supervisory board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, has just informed the company that she will resign from her office as chairperson of the supervisory board with immediate effect. She also has resigned from her office as member of the supervisory board observing the time period for such resignation stipulated in the articles of association with effect of 25 May 2018.

The supervisory board will elect a new chairperson in the near future.

The management board will file a motion to complete the supervisory board by court appointment in due course.