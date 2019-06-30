finanzen.net
01.09.2019 20:45
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG acquires an equity stake of 9.99% in Aroundtown SA and commences discussions with Aroundtown SA regarding a potential business combination

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Investment/Acquisition
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG acquires an equity stake of 9.99% in Aroundtown SA and commences discussions with Aroundtown SA regarding a potential business combination

01-Sep-2019 / 20:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR)

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG acquires an equity stake of 9.99% in Aroundtown SA and commences discussions with Aroundtown SA regarding a potential business combination

Berlin, September 1, 2019. Today, TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") (ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4) has entered into an agreement to purchase a 9.99% stake in the share capital of Aroundtown S.A. ("Aroundtown") from Avisco Group Plc ("Avisco"), the largest shareholder of Aroundtown, for EUR1,016 million (the "Stake Purchase"). The price agreed for the Stake Purchase values Aroundtown at EUR8.3 per share (the "Purchase Price"), which corresponds to the EPRA NAV of Aroundtown as of June 30, 2019. The Stake Purchase is accretive to the FFO per share of TLG from day 1.
In addition, TLG and Avisco have concluded an option agreement pursuant to which TLG has a call right to purchase from Avisco, and Avisco has a put right to sell to TLG, another stake of up to 4.99% in the share capital of Aroundtown (the "Option"). In the case of the full exercise of the Option, TLG's shareholding in Aroundtown would increase from 9.99% to 14.99%, making it the largest shareholder in Aroundtown. The price per share of the Option is equivalent to the Purchase Price of the Stake Purchase. The Option is exercisable by either party prior to February 28, 2020, subject to certain conditions precedent, including receipt of merger control clearance.
As part of the transaction, each of TLG and Avisco have agreed to a lock-up of shares representing 9.99% in Aroundtown (based on the current share capital) until the earlier of August 31, 2020 or a potential merger between TLG and Aroundtown. Avisco supports the potential merger between TLG and Aroundtown.
Building upon today's announcement, TLG intends to seek representation on the Board of Directors of Aroundtown, commensurate with its shareholding in Aroundtown, as soon as possible. Aroundtown welcomes TLG as an investor in the company. TLG and Aroundtown intend to commence discussions in relation to a potential merger to the benefit of both companies and their shareholders. TLG intends to act as offeror (at an exchange ratio guided by the then prevailing EPRA NAV of the two companies, subject to market conditions and mutual due diligence), or effect a different form of business combination as to be mutually agreed between the parties.

Contact
Lisa Geppert
Investor Relations TLG IMMOBILIEN AG Hausvogteiplatz 12 10117 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 2470 6089 Fax: +49 30 2470 7446
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de

 

01-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG
Hausvogteiplatz 12
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 030 - 2470 - 50
Fax: 030 - 2470 - 7337
E-mail: ir@tlg.de
Internet: www.tlg.de
ISIN: DE000A12B8Z4
WKN: A12B8Z
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 866695

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

866695  01-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=866695&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
20:45 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Die TLG IMMOBILIEN AG erwirbt ein Aktienpaket über 9,99% an der Aroundtown SA und nimmt Gespräche mit der Aroundtown SA über einen möglichen Unternehmenszusammenschluss auf (EQS Group)
31.08.19
August 2019: So haben Analysten ihre Einstufung der TLG IMMOBILIEN-Aktie angepasst (finanzen.net)
30.08.19
DGAP-NVR: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
17.08.19
TLG Immobilien: Dieses Potenzial steckt in der Aktie (Der Aktionär)
15.08.19
DGAP-DD: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG deutsch (EQS Group)
15.08.19
TLG IMMOBILIEN mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
12.08.19
DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: TLG IMMOBILIEN stößt Projektentwicklungen an und steigert FFO und EPRA NAV (EQS Group)
01.08.19
DGAP-AFR: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr TLG IMMOBILIEN News
RSS Feed
TLG IMMOBILIEN zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu TLG IMMOBILIEN AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN buyDeutsche Bank AG
13.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN NeutralUBS AG
13.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN buyBaader Bank
20.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN buyDeutsche Bank AG
12.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN buyBaader Bank
12.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN buyBaader Bank
12.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN NeutralUBS AG
13.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN HoldJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.08.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN NeutralUBS AG
09.07.2019TLG IMMOBILIEN HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
01.06.2015TLG Immobilien UnderweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für TLG IMMOBILIEN AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene TLG IMMOBILIEN News

31.07.19Juli 2019: So schätzen Experten die TLG IMMOBILIEN-Aktie ein
17.08.19TLG Immobilien: Dieses Potenzial steckt in der Aktie
12.08.19DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: TLG IMMOBILIEN stößt Projektentwicklungen an und steigert FFO und EPRA NAV
15.08.19DGAP-DD: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG deutsch
01.08.19DGAP-AFR: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
15.08.19TLG IMMOBILIEN mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
31.07.19DGAP-NVR: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
15.08.19DGAP-DD: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG english
30.08.19DGAP-NVR: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
12.08.19DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: TLG IMMOBILIEN launches development projects and increases its FFO and EPRA NAV
Weitere TLG IMMOBILIEN News
Werbung

Inside

Diesem DAX-Gründungsmitglied droht der Abstieg!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: Tauchen Sie ein in die Kryptowelt!
DZ BANK - SAP: Die Zukunft liegt in der Cloud
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Erholung oder doch nur Ergebniskosmetik?
Estimating Correlations for Asynchronously Observed Returns
Bouygues profitiert vom Mobilfunkgeschäft - Aktie bricht aus
HSBC: Gold- und Silberpreis im Fokus der Marktteilnehmer
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur TLG IMMOBILIEN-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

TLG IMMOBILIEN Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die absurden Folgen der Grundsteuerreform
Anmeldung zum Geld-Check
Wenn der Dollar fällt, wackelt die Weltwirtschaft
Selber machen oder machen lassen? So senken Sie Ihre Baukosten
Die Weltkarte des Reichtums

News von

Super-Chance für Goldfans: Bund verkauft Münzen unter Materialpreis
Osram-Aktie: Bieterschlacht ums Licht - Anleger müssen sich entscheiden
Riesterrente für Selbstständige: Auch ohne Förderung sinnvoll
Bausparkassen: Diese Anbieter überzeugten im Test
Goldpreis und Silberpreis steigen: Die Gründe, die Aussichten

Heute im Fokus

DAX verabschiedet sich mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- ISRA VISION optimistisch für 2020 -- Apple lädt zu September-Keynote -- LEONI, Munich Re, Vonovia im Fokus

VW erzielt Einigung mit privaten Klägern in den USA. Milliardendeal von E.ON und RWE anscheinend vor Genehmigung. Pfeiffer Vacuum-Aktien lassen Chart-Hürde hinter sich. Saudischer Ölkonzern Aramco will nun in Tokio an die Börse. Wichtige Sunrise-Aktionäre rebellieren gegen UPC-Übernahme. Disney trennt sich von Sportsender Yes.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im August 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 35 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
Das verdienen Aufsichtsratschefs in DAX-Konzernen
Deutlich unter Vorstandsgehältern
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven 2019
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Würden Sie Facebooks Kryptowährung Libra nutzen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
30.08.19
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen stabil -- ISRA VISION optimistisch für 2020 -- Apple lädt zu September-Keynote -- LEONI, Munich Re, Vonovia im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:21 Uhr
Handeln zu Testsieger-Konditionen in der Welt von finanzen.net
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
20:08 Uhr
Eskalation im Handelskrieg der USA mit China: Strafzölle in Kraft
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Daimler AG710000
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Apple Inc.865985
Amazon906866
Allianz840400
Deutsche Wohnen SEA0HN5C
TeslaA1CX3T
Wirecard AG747206
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000
BASFBASF11
CommerzbankCBK100
adidasA1EWWW