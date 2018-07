DGAP-Adhoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Change in the management board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG: Change in the management board



17-Jul-2018 / 18:44 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TLG IMMOBILIEN AG's Aufsichtsrat (supervisory board) has appointed Mr. Jürgen Overath to Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Herrn Gerald Klinck to Chief Financial Officer as new members of the Vorstand (management board), the appointments taking effect on October, 1st 2018. Mr. Overath will join the company from his position as managing director (Germany) of swiss SSN-Group. Mr. Klinck was Vorstand (managing director) of Vonovia SE until May 2018.

The current members of the Vorstand, Mr. Finkbeiner and Mr. Karoff will leave the managing board. The date of their departure is not yet fixed.