DGAP-Adhoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Adjustment of sales and earnings developments for fiscal year 2018

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Profit Warning

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: Adjustment of sales and earnings developments for fiscal year 2018



20-Sep-2018 / 00:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







- Group turnover financial year 2018 now between 840m EUR and 860m EUR

- EBITA margin between seven and a half and eight and a half

(initial expectations: 10 %)



Hamburg, 19 September 2018. The Hamburg-based fashion company TOM TAILOR Group adjusts its guidance for the fiscal year 2018. This is the result of an analysis of available figures till mid-September conducted by management.

Preliminary figures for August and September as well as projections for the last months have shown that growth has been affected by the exceptionally hot and long summer going along with decreasing demand as well as the delayed start of the season for the autumn/winter collections, combined with several rebate campaigns from August on. Therefore, the slight decrease in turnover, which has been expected as a result of RESET measures, cannot be absorbed in such a strong way as was expected initially.



Despite challenging conditions, the core brand TOM TAILOR is able to further strengthen its position on the market. Yet, the difficult start into the year for the brand BONITA cannot be compensated taking into account these conditions. Moreover, modernizing the brand takes more time than expected intially.

Therefore, the management of TOM TAILOR Holding SE does not expect to be able to compensate these decreases in sales by means of profitable growth in the remaining months of 2018. For fiscal year 2018, TOM TAILOR Holding SE now expects a group turnover between 840m EUR and 860m EUR as well as an EBITA margin between seven and a half and eight and a half (initial expectations: 10 %). Moreover, the management board will review the value of the BONITA shares as well as the market value as a result of the current business development of BONITA and in connection with the budget process as well as the strategic long-term planning.



Person making the notification: Viona Brandt, Head of Investor Relations TOM TAILOR GROUP





