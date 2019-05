DGAP-Adhoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR Group announces changes on Supervisory Board

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TOM TAILOR Holding SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel

TOM TAILOR Holding SE: TOM TAILOR Group announces changes on Supervisory Board



28-May-2019 / 19:14 CET/CEST

Hamburg, 28 May 2019. Dr Thomas Tochtermann, Chair of the Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE ("the Company"), today resigned from office subject to the condition precedent of the court appointment of a new member of the Supervisory Board, but no later than 25 June 2019. This decision was taken by mutual agreement at the request of majority shareholder Fosun International, who request a stronger representation on the Supervisory Board in the current situation of the Company and considers this as one of the prerequisites for their further participation in the financing discussions. It is planned that, with Thomas Tochtermann's resignation from the Supervisory Board, current member of the Supervisory Board Junyang (Jenny) Shao will take over as Chair of the Supervisory Board and Michael Chou, CFO of the Fosun Fashion Group, will join the Supervisory Board as a member.

