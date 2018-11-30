DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Request by KVIP International V L.P.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Uniper SE: Request by KVIP International V L.P.



18-Apr-2019 / 19:58 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Request by KVIP International V L.P.

KVIP International V L.P. ("KVIP") requests to amend the agenda of Uniper SE's Annual General Meeting to be held on 22 May 2019 published in the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 12 April 2019, by adding the following item and to publish it together with the proposed resolutions and associated reasons: "Resolutions on instructing the Management Board to prepare a spin-off of the International Power business segment or, respectively, a spin-off of the European Generation business segment in Sweden".

KVIP proposes that the following resolution be adopted:

1. The Management Board is instructed to prepare and submit to the General Meeting for resolution, as soon as possible and at the latest by the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, draft agreements and corresponding reports for the legally valid spin-off of the International Power business segment for absorption into a newly formed or already existing separate legal entity selected in accordance with the duties of the Management Board. The Management Board is instructed to satisfy all necessary prerequisites for the implementation of the aforementioned spin-off at its reasonable discretion in accordance with this resolution.

In the event that the resolution proposed under no. 1 above is not adopted by the required majority, KVIP proposes that the following alternative resolution be adopted:

2. The Management Board is instructed to prepare and submit to the General Meeting for resolution, as soon as possible and at the latest by the date of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company, draft agreements and corresponding reports for the legally valid spin-off of operations in Sweden that are included in the European Generation business segment, in particular Uniper's participation in Sydkraft AB registered office in Malmö, Sweden, for absorption into a newly formed or already existing separate legal entity selected in accordance with the duties of the Management Board. The Management Board is instructed to satisfy all necessary prerequisites for the implementation of the aforementioned spin-off at its responsible discretion in accordance with this resolution.

The Board of Management of Uniper SE will assess the request to amend and will prepare a statement in respect thereto.

