  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
04.01.2022 20:15

DGAP-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper SE takes additional financing measures within volatile markets incl. related party transaction and agreement with KfW on credit facility

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Financing
Uniper SE: Uniper SE takes additional financing measures within volatile markets incl. related party transaction and agreement with KfW on credit facility

04-Jan-2022 / 20:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper is required to make margining payments under commodity sales contracts that result from Uniper's ordinary portfolio hedging activities. The amount of those temporary margining payments depends on the overall commodity price levels. In order to ensure additional liquidity and financial flexibility in future, potentially extreme, market conditions Uniper has taken the following steps:

  • Drawing of the existing revolving credit facility with Uniper's core banks: Under the contractually committed credit facilities, Uniper has drawn down the full volume of EUR 1.8 billion.
     
  • Conclusion of a credit facility agreement between Uniper and its parent company Fortum: On the basis of this credit facility agreement, which provides for shareholder loans and parental guarantees, Uniper is entitled to receive financing support of up to EUR 8 billion in aggregate. The credit facility agreement was concluded on 22 December 2021 at arm's length conditions. The Supervisory Board of Uniper had approved the conclusion of the credit facility agreement in advance. The facility has partly been used. Fortum is Uniper's major shareholder owning more than 76% of the shares in Uniper. Fortum is hence a related party pursuant to Section 111a paragraph 1 sentence 2 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz).
     
  • Agreement with KfW on a revolving credit facility: On 4 January 2022 Uniper agreed on a credit facility of up to EUR 2 billion with the German state-owned KfW-bank, which expires on 30 April 2022. The credit facility has not been utilized so far; it rather serves as a back-up facility in case of further extreme commodity market developments.

The above measures increase Uniper's resilience against future, extreme market developments and resulting margining requirements: Higher commodity prices lead to temporarily higher margining requirements for Uniper. However, at the same time, higher commodity prices increase the value of Uniper's underlying gas and power assets. Therefore, Uniper's structural earnings prospects are not adversely impacted by higher prices. Uniper plays a central role in ensuring security of supply in the European energy sector. Accordingly, its products and services are of particularly high demand in the current market environment.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Sirpa-Helena Sormunen
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

Contact for investors and analysts:
Stefan Jost
Executive Vice President
Group Finance & Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 8200
Telefax +49 211 4579 2022
Email ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication 
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 211 4579 5532
Mobil +49 178 439 48 47
E-Mail press@uniper.energy

04-Jan-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE018, DE000UNSE1V6
WKN: UNSE01, UNSE1V
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1264839

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1264839  04-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1264839&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Uniper

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    6
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Trotz Bedenken
Uniper-Aktie freundlich: Uniper erwartet Mitte 2022 grünes Licht für Nord Stream 2
Der Energiekonzern Uniper zeigt sich trotz der Debatten in der Ampel-Koalition optimistisch für den Start der umstrittenen Gas-Pipeline Nord Stream 2.
20:25 Uhr
Uniper sichert Rohstoffgeschäfte mit Krediten ab (Dow Jones)
31.12.21
Dezember 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Uniper-Aktie (finanzen.net)
Uniper-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
27.12.21
Uniper: Klaus-Dieter Maubach muss Kraftwerkriesen entkernen (manager magazin online)
22.12.21
Novatek liefert Uniper 1,2 Mio Tonnen CO2-armes Ammoniak pro Jahr - Projekt mit Fortum (Dow Jones)
22.12.21
Uniper startet erstes Projekt mit Fortum bei erneuerbaren Energien (Dow Jones)
01.12.21
Uniper-CFO exklusiv: "Gas ist unverzichtbar" (Der Aktionär)
30.11.21
So schätzen die Analysten die Zukunft der Uniper-Aktie ein (finanzen.net)
12.11.21
Fortum verdient im dritten Quartal mehr - Fortum-Aktie dennoch schwächer (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Uniper News
RSS Feed
Uniper zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Uniper

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15.12.2021Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.12.2021Uniper HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
12.11.2021Uniper UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
11.11.2021Uniper NeutralUBS AG
08.11.2021Uniper BuyDeutsche Bank AG
15.12.2021Uniper OverweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.11.2021Uniper BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.11.2021Uniper BuyKepler Cheuvreux
05.11.2021Uniper BuyKepler Cheuvreux
02.11.2021Uniper BuyDeutsche Bank AG
08.12.2021Uniper HaltenNorddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
11.11.2021Uniper NeutralUBS AG
05.11.2021Uniper NeutralUBS AG
05.11.2021Uniper Market-PerformBernstein Research
20.10.2021Uniper NeutralCredit Suisse Group
12.11.2021Uniper UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2021Uniper UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
25.10.2021Uniper UnderweightBarclays Capital
21.10.2021Uniper UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
04.10.2021Uniper UnderperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Uniper nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Uniper News

22.12.21Novatek liefert Uniper 1.2 Mio Tonnen CO2-armes Ammoniak pro Jahr - Projekt mit Fortum
31.12.21Dezember 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Uniper-Aktie
27.12.21Uniper: Klaus-Dieter Maubach muss Kraftwerkriesen entkernen
22.12.21Uniper startet erstes Projekt mit Fortum bei erneuerbaren Energien
22.12.21Fortum and Uniper JV launches 380MW projects
22.12.21PAO Novatek : NVTK and Uniper Sign on Low-carbon Ammonia Supply
Weitere Uniper News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Guter Start ins neue Jahr  So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Uniper erwartet positive Nordstream-2-Entscheidung
Vontobel: Risiken reduzieren - Discount-Zertifikate auf Daimler, Infineon, Volkswagen
Bullen starten Trendschub in Richtung Allzeithoch
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Die Top-wikifolios im Dezember
Aktien gegen Inflation
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Uniper-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Uniper Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

22 Ideen, die Euch jetzt die finanzielle Freiheit bringen
Warum Hamburgs teure Immobilien bald noch teurer werden
Gefangen in der Schufa-Falle  Wenn der Millionär kein Handy bekommt
Peloton Alternativen: Spinningsbikes für Zuhause
Apple erreicht Rekord-Börsenwert von drei Billionen Dollar

News von

Deutsche Telekom, Flatex & Co.: Die sechs deutschen Top-Aktientipps von Jefferies für 2022
Milliardenschwerer Aktienfonds steigt bei Plug Power ein
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Ihr Geld 2022 - Ausblick Gold: Zieht die Krisenwährung an?
DAX im Plus: Börsen starten mit frischem Schwung ins neue Jahr

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Aufschlägen -- US-Börsen uneinheitlichAnleger wollen Bayer auf Schadensersatz verklagen -- Mercedes ruft 800.000 Fahrzeuge zurück -- GRENKE, Airline-Aktien im Fokus

CES: Infineon will CO2-Sensor in viele Geräte bringen. Chipnachfrage beschert Tech-Konzern Hochkonjunktur. Kritik an Tesla nach Eröffnung eines Autohauses in Xinjiang. Mercedes: E-Forschungsauto hat 1.000 Kilometer Reichweite. Uniper erwartet Mitte 2022 grünes Licht für Nord Stream 2. Um den Impfstoff-Hoffnungsträger CureVac ist es still geworden.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q4 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt 2022 zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen