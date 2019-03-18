finanzen.net
+++Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++-w-
27.03.2019 19:05
Bewerten
(0)

DGAP-Adhoc: United Internet AG: FY 2018 figures set new records in customer contracts, sales and earnings

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend
United Internet AG: FY 2018 figures set new records in customer contracts, sales and earnings

27-March-2019 / 19:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Customer contracts: +1.28 million to 23.85 million contracts

- Sales acc. to IFRS 15: +22.0% to EUR 5.131 billion (pro forma: +10.1%)

- EBITDA acc. to IFRS 15: +22.6% to EUR 1.201 billion (pro forma: +10.5%)

- Two-part dividend proposal against backdrop of ongoing 5G spectrum auction

- Guidance 2019: sales growth of approx. 4%, EBITDA growth of approx. 8% or
approx. 12% (including effects from initial application of IFRS 16)


Montabaur, March 27, 2019. United Internet AG maintained its growth trajectory in the fiscal year 2018. The company once again posted improvements in customer contracts, sales, and key earnings figures while also achieving its guidance.

In its fiscal year 2018, United Internet made further strong investments in new customer contracts and the expansion of its existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 1.28 million to 23.85 million contracts. In its Consumer Access segment, the company added 970,000 contracts (900,000 mobile internet and 70,000 broadband connections), while 1.33 million ad-financed free accounts and 10,000 pay accounts were added in the Consumer Applications segment. The Business Applications segment contributed a further 300,000 contracts - of which 50,000 were from organic growth and 250,000 from the takeover of the Austrian company World4You.

Sales and earnings figures were shaped by the consolidation of Strato and Drillisch, as well as by positive conversion effects from the initial application of IFRS 15 (prior year: IAS 18). The IFRS 15 effects had a positive impact on sales (EUR +283.2 million). The effects of IFRS 15 on earnings were largely offset by expenses for the increased use of smartphones (no or only small one-off customer charges for new contracts and refinancing via higher tariff prices over the contractual term).

Specifically, consolidated sales grew by 22.0%, from EUR 4,206.3 million (acc. to IAS 18) in the previous year to EUR 5,130.8 million (acc. to IFRS 15) in the fiscal year 2018. On a pro forma basis (including Strato and Drillisch for the whole of the previous year), sales rose by 10.1% from EUR 4,660.6 million (acc. to IAS 18) to EUR 5,130.8 million (acc. to IFRS 15).

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 22.6%, from EUR 979.6 million (comparable prior-year figure acc. to IAS 18 without the extraordinary result) to EUR 1,201.3 million (acc. to IFRS 15). On a pro forma basis (including Strato and Drillisch for the whole of the previous year), EBITDA improved by 10.5% from EUR 1,087.1 million (comparable prior-year figure acc. to IAS 18) to EUR 1,201.3 million (acc. to IFRS 15). In the fiscal year 2018, EBITDA includes one-off expenses for integration projects of EUR 41.7 million.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by 15.2%, from EUR 704.0 million (comparable prior-year figure acc. to IAS 18) to EUR 811.0 million (acc. to IFRS 15). EBIT also includes the above mentioned one-off expenses from integration projects. The difference in percentage growth compared to EBITDA (+22.6%) is due to increased amortization of purchase price allocations (PPA), mainly from the Strato and Drillisch takeovers completed in 2017.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the fiscal years 2017 and 2018 were dominated by various special items. In 2017, non-cash impairment charges on Rocket Internet shares and an extraordinary result in connection with prior-year M&A activities had a net positive impact (EPS effect: EUR +1.14), while there was a negative impact on EPS in the fiscal year 2018 from a non-cash impairment charge on Tele Columbus shares (EPS effect: EUR -1.02). Adjusted for these special items, EPS fell from EUR 2.02 to EUR 1.96. This was due to the first full-year effect of minority interests resulting from the approx. 33% stake of Warburg Pincus in the Business Applications segment and the approx. 27% stake of minority shareholders in 1&1 Drillisch AG, and thus in the Consumer Access segment. In addition, there were increased PPA writedowns relating mainly to the Strato and Drillisch takeovers in 2017, as well as to the acquisition of Versatel. Without consideration of these PPA writedowns, EPS rose by 6.0% from EUR 2.34 in 2017 to EUR 2.48 in 2018.

Dividend
On January 24, 2019, the Group subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch AG announced that it intended to apply to the German Federal Network Agency ("Bundesnetzagentur") for admission to take part in the auction on the allocation of mobile frequencies ("5G spectrum auction") and, in the event of a successful acquisition of spectrum at the auction, to establish and operate a 5G mobile network.

Against the background of the ongoing 5G spectrum auction, and the necessary additional investments in the event of a successful acquisition of spectrum at the auction, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet will make the following two-part dividend proposal - in accordance with the company's dividend policy - at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 23, 2019:

Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share in the event that 1&1 Drillisch has acquired spectrum during the 5G spectrum auction by May 20, 2019. The dividend is based on the minimum dividend as prescribed by Section 254 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). On the basis of 200.3 million shares with dividend entitlement (as of December 31, 2018), the total dividend payment for fiscal year 2018 would amount to EUR 10.01 million.

Payment of a dividend of EUR 0.90 (prior year: EUR 0.85) per share in the event that 1&1 Drillisch has not acquired spectrum during the 5G spectrum auction by May 20, 2019. On the basis of 200.3 million shares with dividend entitlement (as of December 31, 2018), the total dividend payment for fiscal year 2018 would amount to EUR 180.27 million.

Outlook 2019
For the fiscal year 2019, the company's Management Board expects consolidated sales to grow by approx. 4% (2018: EUR 5.13 billion). An increase of approx. 8% is anticipated for EBITDA (2018: EUR 1.20 billion) or approx. 12% including effects from the initial application of IFRS 16.

An overview of all key figures and the annual financial statements 2018 are available online (as of March 28, 2019) at www.united-internet.de.
Contact partner
United Internet AG
Mathias Brandes
Tel: +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Note
In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2017 of United Internet AG from page 53 onwards.

27-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 792685

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

792685  27-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=792685&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu United Internet AG

  • Relevant
    4
  • Alle
    7
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Umsatzplus voraus
Ausblick: United Internet vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
United Internet wird sich am 28.03.2019 zu den Geschäftsergebnissen des am 31.12.2018 beendeten Quartals äußern.
19:05 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Geschäftszahlen 2018 zeigen Bestmarken bei Kundenverträgen, Umsatz und Ergebnis (EQS Group)
10:32 Uhr
United Internet: Die Wette läuft (ARD)
22.03.19
Citi: United Internet - Investoren drücken die Daumen! (finanzen.net)
22.03.19
Citi: United Internet - Investoren drücken die Daumen! (finanzen.net)
19.03.19
Auktion: United Internet legt in erster 5G-Bieterrunde vor (Golem.de)
19.03.19
United Internet - Konkurrenz für die großen Drei (ARD)
19.03.19
5G-Mobilfunkauktion startet: Bund kann auf Milliardeneinnahmen hoffen (dpa-afx)
18.03.19
United Internet: Niedrige Preise im 5G-Mobilfunk erwartet (Golem.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr United Internet News
RSS Feed
United Internet zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu United Internet AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.03.2019United Internet buyUBS AG
07.03.2019United Internet kaufenKepler Cheuvreux
20.02.2019United Internet HoldHSBC
14.02.2019United Internet buyCommerzbank AG
08.02.2019United Internet buyUBS AG
20.03.2019United Internet buyUBS AG
07.03.2019United Internet kaufenKepler Cheuvreux
14.02.2019United Internet buyCommerzbank AG
08.02.2019United Internet buyUBS AG
25.01.2019United Internet kaufenDZ BANK
20.02.2019United Internet HoldHSBC
31.01.2019United Internet HoldHSBC
25.01.2019United Internet NeutralMacquarie Research
23.01.2019United Internet NeutralMacquarie Research
21.01.2019United Internet NeutralMacquarie Research
04.12.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
09.09.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
20.08.2015United Internet ReduceKepler Cheuvreux
20.08.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.
13.07.2015United Internet SellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für United Internet AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Trading-Webinar

Profi-Trader Axel Albietz hat mit seinem Port­folio den DAX deut­lich outper­formt. Am Donners­tag­abend verrät er sein Erfolgs­geheimnis.
Jetzt unverbindlich anmelden!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene United Internet News

28.02.19Februar 2019: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur United Internet-Aktie
19.03.19Drillisch geht bei 5G-Auktion in die Offensive - Aktie steigt
19.03.195G-Mobilfunkauktion startet: Bund kann auf Milliardeneinnahmen hoffen
26.03.19Ausblick: United Internet vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
22.03.19Citi: United Internet - Investoren drücken die Daumen!
22.03.19Citi: United Internet - Investoren drücken die Daumen!
26.02.19DGAP-AFR: United Internet AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114. 115. 117 WpHG
19.03.19Auktion: United Internet legt in erster 5G-Bieterrunde vor
19.03.19United Internet - Konkurrenz für die großen Drei
18.03.19United Internet: Niedrige Preise im 5G-Mobilfunk erwartet
Weitere United Internet News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Brent: Breakout abgewehrt, Aufwärtstrend intakt!
Der ultimative ETF-Ratgeber
SOCIETE GENERALE: STAYHIGH- UND STAYLOW-OPTIONSSCHEINE AUF TESLA INC.
Zyklische Rohstoffe im Aufwind
Ölpreis WTI: Blick auf das COT-Sentiment und die Bestandsdaten
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie - Wie Gewinne sichern? | BNP Paribas
Bayer als Übernahmekandidat?
Vontobel: Marktspezifische Nachrichten verhindern Ölpreiseinbruch
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur United Internet-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
AusblickChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

United Internet Peer Group News

19:28 Uhr1&1 Drillisch erwartet weiter deutliches Gewinnwachstum
19:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft auch in 2018 auf Wachstumskurs
19:00 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft Continues Course of Growth in 2018
18:20 UhrGebotsvolumen bei 5G-Auktion überschreitet Milliardengrenze
18:06 UhrSpringer-Chef: Neues EU-Urheberrecht kann Marktmacht von Google eindämmen
17:18 UhrROUNDUP/Urheberrechtsreform: Bundesregierung 'steht zu Kompromiss'
16:57 UhrDeutsche Post: Gleicher Lohn für alle Paketzusteller
16:23 UhrEndgültige Abstimmung zum Urheberrecht voraussichtlich am 15. April
16:06 UhrUC Browser für Android anfällig für Man-in-the-Middle-Angriffe
15:47 UhrDeutsche Telekom: Nächster Milliardenblock. kein Huawei-Bann - so geht es weiter!

News von

Portugal überrascht mit niedrigstem Defizit seit 45 Jahren
Der EZB-Politik von Draghi ist es zu verdanken, dass der Euro noch existiert
So wirksam ist die Mietpreisbremse in Ihrem Bundesland
So wehren Sie sich gegen dubiose Abmahnungen
So vermeiden Sie Plastik im Urlaub

News von

Metro Aktie-Endspurt beim Verkauf der Real-Märkte
Wirecard-Aktie nach dem Kurssprung: Was jetzt noch im Kurs steckt
Wirecard-Aktie plus 30 Prozent: Anwälte finden bei Wirecard nur wenig Verdächtiges
Deutsche Aktien: Fünf Kauftipps der NordLB-Experten
Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank vor Fusion: Die Chancen für Anleger

News von

Erdogan ist sauer auf JPMorgan: Die Bank hat Kunden empfohlen, gegen die türkische Lira zu wetten
12 mögliche Nachfolger: Brexit-Chaos wird für May zum persönlichen Machtkampf
Umwelthilfe-Chef Resch kritisiert Verkehrskommission: "Warum müssen Batterietechnologien vom Steuerzahler gefördert werden?"
Ein früherer Pharmaboss erklärt, warum es Amazon beim Kauf einer Onlineapotheke gar nicht um Tabletten geht
Benzinsteuer rauf, Zugticket-Preise runter: So teuer könnte die Verkehrswende für Deutsche werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt stabil -- Infineon-Aktien verliert deutlich nach Gewinnwarnung -- VW und Amazon verbünden sich offenbar -- Autowerte, Wirecard, Covestro, SGL im Fokus

Istanbuler Börse mit größtem Tagesverlust seit Juli 2016. Saudi Aramco schluckt Mehrheit bei Sabic. Deutsche Bank will sich vor Quartalszahlen zu Fusion mit Commerzbank äußern. Südzucker-Aktien sackt ab: Dividende nach Gewinneinbruch drastisch gekappt. Spanien verhängt Kartellstrafe gegen Siemens, Alstom und ACS.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 12 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Vorstandschef der Deutsche Wohnen AG hat sich gegen Enteignungen privater Wohnungsunternehmen in Berlin ausgesprochen. Was halten Sie von dieser Bürgerinitiative?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:57 Uhr
DAX schließt stabil -- Infineon-Aktien verliert deutlich nach Gewinnwarnung -- VW und Amazon verbünden sich offenbar -- Autowerte, Wirecard, Covestro, SGL im Fokus
Sonstiges
18:41 Uhr
So richtet man einen Sparplan für einen offenen Immobilienfonds ein
Sonstiges
19:00 Uhr
Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SteinhoffA14XB9
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
BASFBASF11
EVOTEC AG566480